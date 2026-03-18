Nation's No. 1 QB Reacts to Updated Recruiting Rankings

As the 2027 high school recruiting class is active, the 2028 class is taking shape. A recent change at the top in the QB rankings is notable, and the top prospect acknowledged that change on social media. He also recently had a big scholarship offer and is a prospect to watch, even an extra year ahead of his arrival on campus.

The current No. 1 QB

The most recent Rivals ranking update shifted Massachusetts QB prospect Christopher Vargas to the top of the QB board, ahead of Georgia commit Jayden Wade, who was the previous top '28 QB recruit. Vargas acknowledged that shift on his social media.

After an impressive sophomore season, Vargas has seen his stock continue to rise. He's a multi-sport athlete who also competes in track and field and baseball. Vargas's athleticism has impressed and he's already been active taking unofficial visits to multiple top programs in his area, including Penn State and Boston College.

A big offer for Vargas

But aside from his top ranking, the biggest news for Vargas was a scholarship offer from Alabama in the past week.

Other potential recruiting favorites

The potential interest of Kalen DeBoer and the Tide could be a game-changer in Vargas's recruitment. That said, big-time programs and scholarship offers aren't exactly new business to the top sophomore QB. Among the other big-time programs reported to have extended scholarship offers to Vargas are Georgia, Ohio State, and the aforementioned Penn State.

In fact, Rivals' expert predictions give the Nittany Lions a slight early edge in terms of projections for a college landing spot. Boston College and Ohio State are the second and third teams on that list, but admittedly, there's not a far-and-away leader at the moment.

In fact, given the early stage of Vargas's recruiting, new teams are consistently emerging. Michigan offered Vargas back in January, and according to Steve Wiltfong, Vargas was impressed by January visits to that school as well as Ohio State, Virginia Tech, and Stanford. Of course, Tech's situation could be connected with coach James Franklin, who was recruiting Vargas in his previous job as the head coach at Penn State.

Vargas's top QB competition, Jayden Wade, was an early commit to Georgia. Wade, who Rivals ranks two spots below Vargas nationally (18th vs. 20th) is the sole commitment so far from Rivals' top six passers who fit in the recruiting service's top 75 overall prospects.