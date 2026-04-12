Top-Ranked College Football IOL Recruit Rejects Three Major Programs

One of the nation's top offensive line prospects made a surprising choice and a trio of top programs are back to the drawing board for interior line help. While verbal commitments aren't binding and no 2027 recruit can sign until early Signing Day in November, three major programs struck out for the nation's top interior offensive line prospect.

Maxwell Hiller makes a pick

Pennsylvania standout Maxwell Hiller made a surprising pick when he cast his collegiate commitment with Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators. Sumrall has made noise across the recruiting world for the energy he brings to the UF job and to the recruiting trail ahead of his first season with Florida. With Hiller's choice, Sumrall's positive energy is finally paying off for his new team. But a trio of other power programs were unsuccessful finalists.

The disappointed Hiller recruiters

Coming up short in Hiller's recruitment were Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio State. Hiller has official visits scheduled with Tennessee and Alabama and he certainly could elect to still take his visits (especially as he has one set with Florida as well). Hiller had taken unofficial visits to a host of other schools, including local favorite Penn State, but the Nittany Lions seemed to fade after the James Franklin firing.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ IOL Maxwell Hiller has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The No. 1 IOL in the 2027 Class chose the Gators over Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio State



“Chomp Chomp”https://t.co/CoftALWzGS pic.twitter.com/a3IHbt4AhE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 8, 2026

Hiller is ranked by Rivals as the No. 8 prospect in the nation, and the No. 4 propect according to their Industry Rankings. In each ranking, he is the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the nation. The commitment of Hiller jumped Florida to No. 9 in the latest Rivals team rankings. The 6'5", 305-pound standout will likely hit campus ready to play from day one.

How Hiller's defeated finalists are recruiting (and some possible Plan Bs)

Ohio State isn't exactly hurting in the world of recruiting top interior linemen, as the Buckeyes already held a commitment from the No. 5 interior lineman in the nation, in-state prospect Kellen Wymer. OSU also boasts the national No. 3 ranked class to date, with a pair of five-star recruits already on board.

Alabama is widely believed to be the leader for national No. 9 interior line prospect Jatori Williams, with 92% of Rivals' expert picks being in favor of the Tide. Williams is a massive 320-pound in-state prospect who could add to 'Bama's No. 22 national recruiting class (likely due to only having four verbal commitments so far).

Tennessee doesn't seem to have an immediate second option. The top in-state recruit on the interior line, Antonio Keefer of Memphis, is usually projected to wind up at Ole Miss or Mississippi State. Tennessee has six commitments already for the 2027 class, including four-star tackle Princeton Uwaifo, and the Vols rank 15th nationally.