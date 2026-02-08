Nation’s No. 4 overall prospect announces Top 4 schools

Maxwell Hiller (Coatesville Area HS, Coatesville, PA) is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound interior offensive-line prospect and a consensus five-star recruit in the 2027 class.

According to 247Sports, Hiller is rated as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the country, the No. 10 overall player regardless of position, and the top-ranked prospect in the state of Pennsylvania.

That elite profile has fueled nationwide interest, with Hiller holding more than 30 scholarship offers and drawing heavy attention from blueblood programs across the sport, cementing his status as one of the most sought-after trench prospects in the 2027 cycle.

On Saturday, the recruitment took a significant turn when Hiller told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that he has narrowed his list to four programs: Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Ohio State.

Each of the four programs is an established powerhouse in the SEC or Big Ten, all with a strong history of developing talent and several attractive selling points for an elite interior prospect.

Alabama offers elite position coaching, a pro-style strength and technique program, and a long track record of turning top high-school linemen into early NFL draft picks. The Crimson Tide routinely send multiple former interior linemen to the NFL and emphasize a physical, run-game-driven approach that translates well to the next level.

Ohio State, meanwhile, delivers a national platform, year-round offensive-line development, and consistent NFL production — tying a school record with 14 draft picks in 2025. For Hiller, Ohio State combines elite exposure, high-level competition in the Big Ten, and a proven NFL pipeline.

As a Pennsylvania native, the Buckeyes also represent the closest-to-home option among his finalists.

Florida pairs Southeastern recruiting reach with high-level facilities, significant NIL market access, and a new staff under head coach Jon Sumrall focused on modern offensive-line athleticism.

The Gators have recently placed multiple interior linemen in the NFL and emphasize scheme versatility, which could be appealing if Hiller projects between guard and tackle, along with the opportunity for early playing time in an ascending SEC program.

Finally, Tennessee offers an accelerated pathway to early snaps in an up-tempo, power-athletic offense and has steadily improved its NFL pipeline for linemen. For Hiller, the Volunteers present a chance at quicker game reps, a prominent role in a reinvigorated program, and strong regional NIL backing.

Looking ahead, Hiller has scheduled a series of visits this spring and summer, with a final choice expected sometime after the June–July official visit period, unless he opts for an earlier commitment.

