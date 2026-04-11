Two College Football Powerhouses Emerge as Frontrunners to Flip Dual-Threat QB

Kamden Lopati remains committed to Illinois, but the four-star quarterback is now the subject of a high-stakes recruiting battle between two of the nation's premier programs. Michigan and Notre Dame have emerged as the primary contenders looking to flip the West Valley City, Utah, standout from his verbal pledge.

The dual-threat prospect recently visited Ann Arbor, where the defending national champions made a significant move to secure his services. This push comes after months of speculation that the Fighting Irish were the team most likely to change his mind while he continues to explore his options.

Lopati has been committed to the Illini since July 2025, but the persistence of elite programs has shifted the trajectory of his recruitment. With coaching staffs from the Big Ten and the independent ranks narrowing their focus, the race for the Rivals150 passer has reached a national scale.

Michigan surging, Notre Dame falling behind in quarterback recruitment

The Wolverines have made Lopati their top priority at the position as they look to build their 2027 class. According to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, the new staff under Sherrone Moore has leveraged long-standing relationships to gain momentum.

"The new Wolverine staff zeroed in on him with their pre-existing relationship," Wiltfong said, noting that Coach Moore and Kirk Campbell have been recruiting the Utah native for years.

During his recent multi-day visit to campus, the atmosphere and the program's recent success clearly resonated with the recruit. Wiltfong noted that Lopati has always gushed about the Maize and Blue. "He’s grown up watching them; he’s zeroed in on the tradition, the history, and the stage they play on," Wiltfong said.

The allure of joining a program coming off a national title is a major factor in this pursuit. Wiltfong reported that Lopati’s interest is driven by the program's high standard. "He said wearing those colors means being part of something bigger than yourself," Wiltfong stated, adding that Michigan is currently the program with the momentum for one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.

Recruiting battle impact for the Big Ten

The pursuit of Lopati is fueled by his elite production and status as the No. 122 overall player in the 2027 class. As the No. 9 ranked quarterback in the nation, he represents a potential program-changing talent for Bret Bielema’s Illinois squad. His junior season saw him pass for 2,671 yards and 34 touchdowns while adding 730 yards and 10 scores on the ground.

Losing the Utah standout would be a significant blow to an Illinois class that relies on his early commitment to attract other top-tier offensive talent. For Michigan, adding the No. 2 player in Utah would solidify their status as a recruiting powerhouse for the 2027 cycle. This battle forces Notre Dame to consider secondary options, like Vero Beach (Fla.) four-star prospect Wonderful Monds, as it risks falling behind its rivals.

2025 Season Highlights

OPOY - Region MVP

159 passes attempted

102 passes completed

2549 yds

64% completion rate

212 yds per game

33 passing TD’s

8 int, 126 QB rating

81 carries for 742 rushing yards, 10 rushing TD’s. Thank you to miles.cohen07 for the edit. @coachsolovi… pic.twitter.com/2Sw2lo3wgb — Kamden Lopati (@CowboyKamden) November 16, 2025

Lopati remains an Illinois commit for now, but his willingness to visit Ann Arbor suggests the door is open for a change. Sources within the Michigan circle indicate the staff is feeling very confident about their chances following the visit, with Rivals’ Josh Henschke reporting that the Wolverines have ripped the momentum back from Notre Dame and currently sit in the driver's seat. Michigan is currently in the lead for the player they covet most at the position.

Illinois will host Lopati on an official visit in Champaign later this month as they look to secure his commitment.