Three Major College Football Programs Receive Bad News from 4-Star QB

Another blue chip quarterback piece has come off the board as the 2027 college football recruiting cycle saw a notable update, with one Big Ten program cashing in, and three other schools across the country scrambling for answers elsewhere.

Four-star Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge quarterback Blake Roskopf revealed his official commitment decision for 2027, announcing his intention to play for Washington in a major coup for head coach Jedd Fisch at a key position going forward.

Who lost out on the quarterback?

Three up and coming college football programs were under consideration by Roskopf, including one each from the SEC, Big Ten, and ACC.

Roskopf chose the Huskies over previous finalists North Carolina, UCLA, and Mississippi State by choosing the Big Ten school.

All three remain among the top 50 ranked classes in 2027, but after losing out on Roskopf, all of them remain without a quarterback commitment in the cycle.

Washington moved into the No. 14 overall position in the latest national average recruiting rankings, with Roskopf emerging as the school’s highest ranked pledge, and its third from Arizona.

One of America’s top QB recruits

Few quarterback prospects have been more highly thought of than this one when surveying the 2027 college football recruiting class.

Roskopf is currently considered the No. 10 ranked quarterback in the nation and third best prospect from Arizona, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services this cycle.

That average marks Roskopf as a consensus four star prospect nationally and the No. 123 player in high school at any position.

Roskopf is hailed as a “big framed distributor who gets the ball out accurately to multiple levels,” according to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks.

He “exhibits increasing velocity, but also has shown touch nuance when attacking the deeper third” of the field, Brooks adds.

Productive on the field

Roskopf has been a consistent producer throwing the football in his varsity career.

Over the last two seasons in 21 total games, the quarterback has put up more than 5,000 total yards and has been a touchdown machine.

Roskopf has 5,018 passing yards while completing almost 64 percent of his passes, posting 239 yards per game and scoring 56 career touchdowns at Desert Edge.

Last fall was his best, in 12 appearances as a junior, throwing for 2,815 yards and scoring 37 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

Now he heads to the Big Ten in hopes of helping the Washington program get into national prominence again.

(Rivals)