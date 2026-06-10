Two College Football Powerhouses Rejected by 4-Star RB in Recruitment Update

College football prospects in the class of 2027 are pushing toward their commitments in the summer of the 2026 offseason.

Most of these prospects are in the middle or later stages of taking official visits to different programs around the country. While most are waiting out the process, some prospects are announcing their decisions before they make it through the end of their official visits.

One of the most recent decisions in the class came from four-star running back Jayden Miles, who committed to Florida State on Monday. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder from Baton Rouge, Louisiana ranks as the No. 27 running back, No. 13 prospect in Louisiana and No. 373 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals.

Miles has starred in Baton Rouge Catholic's runs to the Louisiana Division I Select state semifinals each of the last two seasons. He was named to the LFCA 5A All-State First Team for his 2025 performance. Miles also participates in the 100-meter dash as a member of Baton Rouge Catholic's track and field team.

The Seminoles were a consistent force in Miles' recruitment. Florida State offered him in May of 2024 and hosted him for an official visit a month later. He announced his commitment to the Seminoles a little over a week after wrapping up his official visit in Tallahassee.

Florida State warded off multiple Power Four programs in its recruitment of Miles. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that two other programs were firmly in the race for Miles' commitment before he made the announcement.

LSU

The Tigers pitched their offer to Miles in February of 2025, a little over eight months before they parted ways with Brian Kelly. Miles maintained enough interest following the coaching change to Lane Kiffin to schedule an official visit for June 12.

Losing a prospect from the backyard is never what a program wants, but the Tigers have some irons in the fire. Three-star Brennen Lacey, the No. 79 running back in the class, committed to LSU on Sunday. While Alabama has been a favorite for Louisiana four-star running back Trey Martin, the Tigers are getting the last of his official visits on June 18.

Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) runs during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes offered Miles his scholarship in mid August of 2025. Miles made his way to Ohio State for an official visit on June 5, in between his official visit and eventual commitment to Florida State.

Per usual, Ohio State holds one of the stronger classes in the country with its 13 current commits. However, five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown and four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds are the only offensive skill players committed to the Buckeyes at this point in the cycle, and there are concerns about the latter flipping to another Big Ten program.