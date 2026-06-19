Two College Football Powers Miss Out as Top-100 CB Prospect Announces Commitment

College football programs are running out of time to showcase themselves to 2027 prospects on official visits.

The end of June will spell the end of official visits for these prospects. Many prospects have decided upon where they will spend their next four years, and others will commit in the weeks after the visit period ends.

Cornerback Jaden Carey announced his commitment to Ohio State on Wednesday, almost two weeks after he completed his official visits. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ranks as the No. 45 cornerback, No. 39 prospect in Florida and No. 463 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals.

Carey finished his 2025 season at St. Thomas Aquinas High School with 54 tackles, eight pass breakups, four interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also plays basketball and runs in the 100 and 200-meter dashes for St. Thomas Aquinas' track and field team.

247Sports scouting director Andrew Ivins described Carey as "a potential green dot on defense with his football IQ and overall maturity" and "vigilant in zone looks with his active eyes and play recognition" in a scouting report from earlier in June.

Carey marks the second cornerback to commit to the Buckeyes' class within the last week. Four-star Deontay Malone, the No. 30 cornerback prospect in the class, committed to Ohio State on Sunday.

The Buckeyes were competing with numerous Power Four programs in their fight to land Carey's commitment. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Carey ultimately chose Ohio State over two other programs in his recruitment.

Miami

The Hurricanes fought Ohio State hardest in Carey's recruitment, as they were within close proximity of his hometown. Miami hosted Carey for a spring visit in early March and for an official visit on May 29.

Miami already holds commitments from a pair of blue-chip cornerbacks in Donte Wright and Ai'King Hall, the former of whom is the No. 2 cornerback prospect in the class. Additionally, three-star cornerback Sherrod Gourdine committed to the Hurricanes on March 24.

Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and head coach Alex Golesh talk during warm ups before Auburn Tigers A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers were a later entry into Carey's recruitment, offering him a scholarship toward the end of January. Auburn defensive backs coach DeMarcus Van Dyke conducted an in-home visit with Carey shortly after he received his offer, but Carey never scheduled an official visit.

Auburn already holds a pair of cornerback commitments in its 2027 class. The most notable of these commitments came from four-star Chance Gilbert on June 8, who ranks as the No. 9 cornerback in the class.