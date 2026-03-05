5-Star Georgia Commit Shuts Down Flip Rumors Despite Link to Big Ten Powerhouse

The Georgia Bulldogs still have Class of 2027 5-star Long Beach Poly corner Donte Wright's commitment, but a West Coast program is making a push to bring the California kid to the Pacific Northwest.

Wright affirmed that he's "still fully committed” to the Dawgs, though the Oregon Ducks are reportedly attempting a flip. Wright's comments come after Rivals insiders Steve Wiltfong, Adam Gorney, and Greg Biggins all predicted Oregon to complete the flip.

The USC Trojans have always wanted to keep the Los Angeles-area product at home. USC hired Gary Patterson this offseason, so we'll see if he'll have better luck than D'Anton Lynn had. Patterson has been a DB coach in the past, though he has worked more extensively with safeties.

Wright spoke well of his experience on USC's campus during a 59-20 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles, saying, “The USC visit was a pretty good experience, you know, just catching back up with all the coaches, them showing the love for me and things like that.

"USC is pushing hard for me despite me being committed - they pay no mind to that. The defensive backs at USC were solid throughout the game. It was a heavy rotation, and everyone got film.”

Clearly, the hometown team is not doing enough to land a target who's had a lifetime of being convinced to be a Trojan. Oregon is a different kind of threat to Georgia, though.

Oregon Can Outspend Georgia For Most Recruits

Georgia does more with less. Right now, it looks like Oregon wants to do more with more.

After their deepest run in the 12-team CFP era, the Ducks spent big money to bring Dante Moore back to Eugene and spent a pretty penny on his backup, Dylan Raiola, and that was just the quarterback position. Oregon is one of the teams that some estimate spent up to $40 million on its roster.

With Phil Knight's Nike machine financially backing the Ducks, Wright's word only means so much in 2026. Until he's on campus in Athens, Wright should be considered a flight risk.

Kirby Smart has won the past two SEC Championships and has maintained a level of dominance with the Dawgs that keeps them relevant with every recruit in the country. His pitch to sacrifice collegiate earnings for a long-term NFL future may not work on an LA native as it would on a recruit in the Atlanta metro.

Not to mention, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is a product of Smart's coaching tree, who won a title with the legendary 2021/2022 Dawgs defense that got nine players drafted. He's making his own NFL pipeline, and it includes cornerbacks Khyree Jackson and Super Bowl LX star Christian Gonzalez.

It'd make a lot of sense for Wright to stay on the West Coast, unless the tax difference between the Beaver State and the Peach State is vast enough to overcome the Phil Knight difference. We'll see if he keeps his word with Smart and Co.