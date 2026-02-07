Two prominent college football teams emerge as favorites to land nation's No. 3 QB

With the 2026 recruiting year finished, the attention shifts to the top prep players of the 2027 recruiting class. But in the case of one of the top prep QBs of the 2027 class, a pair of unlikely power conference teams are emerging as leaders in his recruitment.

Admittedly, some of the top 2027 players are already spoken for or are closing up their recruitment. Six of 247sports' top 10 QB prospects for 2027 have already made commitments. But one of the top passers in the nation hasn't and his recruitment is being led by a pair of surprising early leaders.

Illinois prep QB Israel Abrams has a wide-open recruitment, but a surprising pair of early leaders are Auburn and Purdue.

Steve Wiltfong talks Abrams's recruitment

"I recently predicted Auburn for Izzy Abrams, but don't sleep on Purdue," said Rivals recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong. "The Boiilermakers are right there with Auburn. Has a great relationship with both of those staffs. Loves the trajectory of Auburn. Had a great visit there in January, will return in the spring."

But WIltfong followed up with this thoughts on Purdue's rise. "But the best relationship right now is with Purdue," he noted. "He had a great visit there in January. He'll also return in the spring and sees an opportunity to help Purdue rise and be an instant impact player for the Boilers."

Other top programs for Abrams

Wiltfong named some other potential suitors for Abrams, including Tennessee, Iowa, Northwestern, Michigan State, and Florida State, but was comfortable with Auburn and Purdue as the current top two.

Abrams's background

Abrams is the No. 3 QB prospect in the nation per Rivals and is ranked second among passers by 247sports. He's from outside Chicago and the 6'4" athlete has made his mark among the nation's best rising QB prospects. Elijah Haven is the only prep passer ranked above Abrams in 247's rankings, and the Texas Tech commit Kavian Bryant also is ahead of him in the On3 rankings.

But Abrams's athleticism, arm strength, and big game experience at the high school level all have him trending upwards as one of the nation's top QB prospects heading into his senior high school season in 2026. But even as a top prospect, Abrams seems destined to buck the trend of picking a top national school, looking forward to making his mark potentially at a pair of teams far off the pace of the top programs at least heading into the 2026 season.