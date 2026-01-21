Nation’s No. 1 edge rusher narrows interest to five college football programs

The prospect currently rated as the single-best edge rusher in the nation and one of the top overall players in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle is expectedly getting plenty of interest, with several elite programs singled out among the contenders.

Five-star IMG Academy edge rusher Zyron Forstall appears to have narrowed his interest down to five college football programs worth his consideration as he continues his high-profile recruitment process, according to Rivals’ Greg Biggins.

Who is in the picture?

The school that appears to be out in the lead is Miami , the runner-up in this season’s College Football Playoff national championship game.

Forstall has stated that he wants to visit the Hurricanes, signaling out in particular the program’s strong performance on the defensive side of the ball this season.

“Miami has a dominant defense and they play true freshmen if they’re ready,” Forstall said of the program, via Rivals.

SEC contender is interested

Texas A&M is also in play for Forstall, who took an official visit to the program in October and has reportedly been in contact with head coach Mike Elko’s staff about arranging an official visit in the near future.

Aggies coaches have favorably compared Forstall to outgoing unanimous All-American edge rusher Cashius Howell, who is entering the NFL Draft this spring.

A&M appears to be the program sitting in a relative second-place position in Forstall’s thinking behind the Hurricanes, according to the latest reporting.

Three other programs in the mix

Lane Kiffin hasn’t wasted any time luring in all kinds of talent via the transfer portal and by traditional recruiting methods, and Forstall is expected to be a target for LSU as Kiffin looks to build a foundation there.

“LSU has a new staff, so I’m building that relationship, but I like Lane Kiffin and what he’s building,” Forstall said of the SEC juggernaut.

USC is in almost-daily communication with Forstall as the Trojans look to build on their success after signing the No. 1 recruiting class in college football in 2026, and the player has said good things about the defensive coaching staff there.

Forstall said he plans to visit with USC at some point in the near future.

Southern Cal’s rival is also in the conversation, as Notre Dame has shown an interest in Forstall, and he has also expressed a desire to see the program up close.

Where he ranks as a recruit

No other edge rusher prospect in the country is as highly-regarded as Forstall.

The IMG Academy product is currently rated as the No. 1 ranked edge rusher in the nation, according to an average of the national recruiting services.

That average is high on Forstall overall, as he is listed as the No. 9 total player irrespective of position in the 2027 college football recruiting rankings.

(Rivals)

Read more from College Football HQ