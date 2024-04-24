Heisman Trophy makes historic decision on Reggie Bush
One of college football's biggest recent controversies has been resolved as the Heisman Trust will reinstate the Heisman Trophy to former USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel.
The Heisman Trust is poised to announce the reinstatement of the trophy to Bush amid what the Trust referred to as "enormous changes in the college football landscape."
Bush forfeited his Heisman in 2010 amid a wave of significant sanctions the NCAA imposed against USC, which included the claim that Bush received improper benefits during his career with the Trojans.
As part of this decision, Bush will once again be invited to all future Heisman Trophy ceremonies, beginning this season.
"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush said, via ESPN.
"I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization," he added.
Bush won the Heisman Trophy following the 2005 season, rushing for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns while catching 37 passes for 478 yards and two additional scores.
USC went undefeated in the regular season until an epic loss to Texas in the BCS National Championship Game.
