Robert Griffin III faces criticism for his Heisman rankings after Week 2
When Robert Griffin III posted his Heisman Trophy rankings after Week 2, the reaction was instant. The former Heisman winner and current FOX Sports college football analyst shared his list on X, and fans immediately pushed back.
Griffin’s rankings featured nine quarterbacks, but the order and omissions sparked heated debate. South Florida’s Byrum Brown topped the list, followed by Florida State’s Tommy Castellanos and Miami’s Carson Beck. Oklahoma’s John Mateer, who has impressed early in SEC play, was left out entirely, a decision that drew sharp criticism online.
The Heisman conversation is always a lightning rod in September, but Griffin’s take pushed it to another level. By leaning on non-traditional names and programs, he challenged the notion that the award belongs to stars at blue-blood schools. Fans, however, weren’t ready to embrace his list without raising questions.
Breakdown Of Griffin’s Surprising Heisman Rankings
Griffin’s list begins with Brown, who has led South Florida to two upset wins over ranked opponents. Brown has thrown for 404 yards and five touchdowns while completing 72 percent of his passes. The Bulls are the only team in the country with two ranked wins through two weeks.
Castellanos slotted at No. 2, bringing Florida State back to relevance after transferring from Boston College. He’s completed 68 percent of his passes with three touchdowns while doubling the Seminoles’ win total from last season.
Beck followed at No. 3, starting strong at Miami after his transfer from Georgia.
Further down, Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson earned the No. 4 spot with 859 yards and seven touchdowns in two games. LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, Auburn’s Jackson Arnold, Arkansas’ Taylen Green, Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed, and Texas Tech’s Behren Morton rounded out the rankings. While all have posted impressive numbers, many fans saw the list as incomplete.
Fans Question Omissions And Call For Oklahoma's John Mateer
The loudest reaction focused on Griffin’s exclusion of Mateer. The Oklahoma quarterback has guided the Sooners to a top-15 win while averaging more than 350 yards of offense and three touchdowns per game. His dual-threat ability has made him one of the most talked-about players early in the season.
Fans made their frustration clear. “No Mateer is ridiculous,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “John Mateer not being on the list immediately invalidates it.”
Others argued that having Arnold ranked while leaving Mateer out was indefensible.
Skepticism extended beyond Mateer’s absence. Some questioned whether Brown’s production justified a No. 1 ranking. Others felt Castellanos was the true front-runner after his explosive start. Griffin’s rankings, intended to spark conversation, certainly accomplished that.
Why Griffin’s Rankings Resonate Beyond Week 2
The Heisman race is as much about narratives as it is about numbers. By elevating Brown, Castellanos, and Robertson, Griffin highlighted programs not usually at the forefront of the conversation. It underscored how quickly the race can change in September and how one analyst’s perspective can shape the national debate.
The controversy also reflects the growing weight placed on early-season performances. A single upset win or breakout game can vault a player into the spotlight, while established stars may be punished for pedestrian starts.
For fans, it reinforced the reality that no list is definitive in mid-September.
Griffin’s rankings may not align with consensus, but they guarantee continued attention on how these quarterbacks perform in the weeks ahead. That spotlight will only intensify as conference play begins. The Sooners will look to strengthen Mateer’s case when they face Temple on Saturday at noon ET.