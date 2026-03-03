The 2026 college football transfer portal produced several high-impact names expected to alter roster ceilings immediately.

All-AAC quarterback Byrum Brown followed head coach Alex Golesh from South Florida to Auburn after a dynamic 2025 campaign that included 3,158 passing yards, 1,008 rushing yards, and 42 total touchdowns.

Meanwhile, former North Texas star Drew Mestemaker, the nation’s passing yards leader in 2025 with 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns, joined with his former head coach, Eric Morris, at Oklahoma State.

Elsewhere, All-Big 12 signal-caller Brendan Sorsby arrives at Texas Tech following a 2025 season in which he threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns while adding 580 rushing yards, giving the Red Raiders one of the conference’s most experienced dual-threat options.

At the same time, several established quarterbacks are set to return in 2026, particularly in the SEC.

The conference is stacked at the top, headlined by Arch Manning at Texas, alongside Ole Miss breakout Trinidad Chambliss and Gunner Stockton of Georgia, an All-SEC senior entering his final year of eligibility.

Yet amid this ever-evolving landscape, one name continues to dominate offseason conversation: Sam Leavitt.

Now at LSU, Leavitt was recently ranked the No. 4 quarterback in the SEC entering 2026 by CBS Sports’ Cody Nagel. Nagel described him as a “dangerous” fit within the conference, citing both resume and upside.

“Leavitt was the top-rated transfer in this portal cycle for a reason. Even though his 2025 season ended with an injury after seven starts, the résumé is proven,” Nagel wrote.

“He led Arizona State to a Big 12 championship in 2024 and plays with the kind of moxie coaches covet in their quarterback. It’s why he wasn’t going to lose the bidding war for a leader wired for his system. The fit is obvious — and dangerous.”

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Leavitt began his career at Michigan State in 2023 before transferring to Arizona State ahead of the 2024 season after seeing limited action as a freshman.

Leavitt was named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to a conference championship and a College Football Playoff appearance.

His 2025 season ended after seven starts due to foot surgery, but prior to the injury, he had totaled 1,628 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and five rushing scores while guiding Arizona State to a 5–2 record in his starts.

He entered the transfer portal again following the 2025 campaign and signed with the LSU Tigers football in January 2026.

A proven dual-threat with experience operating a high-volume offense under postseason pressure, Leavitt now steps into a talent-rich environment at LSU under new head coach Lane Kiffin.

With his mobility, arm talent, and prior championship résumé, he enters 2026 positioned to contend not only among the SEC’s top quarterbacks but potentially among the nation’s elite.