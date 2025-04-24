2025 NFL Draft order, schedule: When each team picks
The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring as the annual 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24 to April 26 live from historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to realize their life-long dreams and finally get the call from the NFL.
When will each team make their selection and how can you watch the whole thing as it happens? Scroll through to see the current schedule and team order for the 2025 NFL Draft.
2025 NFL Draft schedule
You can watch the draft on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC.
Here are the scheduled times for each round of this year's event:
All times Eastern
Round 1: Thurs., April 24 at 8 p.m.
Rounds 2-3: Fri., April 25 at 6 p.m.
Rounds 4-7: Sat., April 26 at 12 p.m.
2025 NFL Draft order
1. Titans
2. Browns
3. Giants
4. Patriots
5. Jaguars
6. Raiders
7. Jets
8. Panthers
9. Saints
10. Bears
11. 49ers
12. Cowboys
13. Dolphins
14. Colts
15. Falcons
16. Cardinals
17. Bengals
18. Seahawks
19. Buccaneers
20. Broncos
21. Steelers
22. Chargers
23. Packers
24. Vikings
25. Texans
26. Rams
27. Ravens
28. Lions
29. Commanders
30. Bills
31. Chiefs
32. Eagles
Round 2
33. Browns
34. Giants
35. Titans
36. Jaguars
37. Raiders
38. Patriots
39. Bears (via Panthers)
40. Saints
41. Bears
42. Jets
43. 49ers
44. Cowboys
45. Colts
46. Falcons
47. Cardinals
48. Dolphins
49. Bengals
50. Seahawks
51. Broncos
52. Seahawks (via Steelers)
53. Buccaneers
54. Packers
55. Chargers
56. Bills (via Texans, Vikings)
57. Panthers (via Rams)
58. Texans
59. Ravens
60. Lions
61. Commanders
62. Bills
63. Chiefs
64. Eagles
How long teams have to pick
Round 1: 10 minutes per selection
Round 2: 7 minutes per selection
Rounds 3-6, including compensatory picks: 5 minutes per selection
Round 7, including compensatory picks: 4 minutes per selection
How the NFL creates the draft order
Simply put, the NFL ranks teams for the draft in terms of record.
Teams with worse records pick players before teams with better records. The Super Bowl champion traditionally picks last.
For teams not in the playoffs, the NFL ranks the first 18 picks by regular season record, worst to best. Any tiebreakers go to teams with the easier strength of schedule.
For teams in the playoffs, the earlier a team loses, the earlier they will pick in the draft.
Draft picks No. 19, No. 20, No. 21, No. 22, No. 23, and No. 24 to to the teams knocked out in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Again, the strength of schedule determines any tiebreakers.
Picks No. 25-28 go to the teams that lose in the Divisional Round. The 29th and 30th draft picks go to teams that lost their conference championship games.
And finally, No. 31 goes to the loser of the Super Bowl, while No. 32 goes to the NFL champion.
