2026-27 College Football Playoff: Full Schedule, Dates, TV Coverage and Host Venues
The College Football Playoff runs back its 12-team bracket for a third straight year, and the 2026-27 edition comes with the biggest broadcast shakeup since expansion started. For the first time, one game per round gets simulcast on ABC, which means fans without cable can watch playoff football over the air. TNT Sports is also taking on a larger role, including its first CFP semifinal.
Selection Day is Sunday, Dec. 6, when the full bracket, all 12 seeds and the four first-round matchups get revealed. From there, the field plays four games across 39 days before a champion is crowned at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 25.
Here is everything you need to plan your December and January around it. All times listed are Eastern.
More: 2026-27 NCAA College Football Bowl Schedule: TV Channels, Scores and Kickoff Times
First round schedule and TV channels (Dec. 18-19)
The playoff opens with a single primetime game on Friday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The other three first-round games follow on Saturday, Dec. 19 in a daylong tripleheader. Every first-round game is played at the higher seed's home stadium, so the campus sites will not be set until the bracket drops on Dec. 6.
- Friday, Dec. 18: 8 p.m. on ESPN
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 12 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 3:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV/HBO Max
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 7:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV/HBO Max
Quarterfinal bowl sites and dates (Dec. 30-Jan. 1)
Four bowl games host the quarterfinals. The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona goes first as a standalone game on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV/HBO Max.
New Year's Day brings the other three: the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Arlington and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Those Jan. 1 games slot into windows of 12 p.m. (TNT/truTV/HBO Max), 4 p.m. (ABC/ESPN) and 8 p.m. (ESPN), with the exact order assigned on Selection Day.
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: Fiesta Bowl, 7:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV/HBO Max
- Friday, Jan. 1: Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl in the 12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. windows
Semifinal dates and locations (Jan. 14-15)
The semifinals sit on back-to-back weeknights. The Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens goes Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m., marking TNT Sports' first CFP semifinal broadcast. The Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans follows Friday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN, ESPN's first semifinal aired on ABC.
- Thursday, Jan. 14: Orange Bowl, 7:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV/HBO Max
- Friday, Jan. 15: Sugar Bowl, 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
National championship game in Las Vegas (Jan. 25)
The season ends Monday, Jan. 25 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the first title game held in the city. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. on ABC, which is 4:30 p.m. local Pacific Time.
One quirk of the calendar is that the quarterfinals wrap on Jan. 1, but the semifinals do not begin until Jan. 14. That is a 13-day gap, then another 10 days before the title game. The layoff has drawn steady criticism, but the money and the ratings keep the format hard to argue against.
Why the CFP is leaning into ABC and TNT
The push toward over-the-air access comes straight off a strong ratings year. Last season's title game, Indiana's 27-21 win over Miami on Jan. 19, 2026, averaged 30.1 million viewers, making it the second-most watched CFP title game on record. The only game ahead of it is Ohio State's win over Oregon in the inaugural CFP, which drew 33.9 million viewers.
Across the full 11-game bracket, the College Football Playoff games averaged 16.3 million viewers in its second year of the 12-team format.
That championship number gave the sport its most-viewed, non-NFL sports telecast since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. Numbers like that explain why the CFP is spreading its inventory across ESPN, ABC and TNT rather than keeping it locked behind cable.
2026-27 College Football Playoff full schedule at a glance
- Selection Day: Sunday, Dec. 6
- First Round: Fri., Dec. 18 and Sat., Dec. 19 (campus sites)
- Quarterfinals: Wed., Dec. 30 (Fiesta) and Friday, Jan. 1 (Cotton, Rose, Peach)
- Semifinals: Thu., Jan. 14 (Orange) and Fri., Jan. 15 (Sugar)
- National Championship: Mon., Jan. 25, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m. ABC
2025-26 College Football Playoff scores and results
Here is how last season's bracket played out, ending with Indiana's first national title.
First round (Dec. 19-20)
- No. 9 Alabama 34, No. 8 Oklahoma 24
- No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 10, No. 7 Texas A&M 3
- No. 6 Ole Miss 41, No. 11 Tulane 10
- No. 5 Oregon 51, No. 12 James Madison 34
Quarterfinals (Dec. 31-Jan. 1)
- No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 24, No. 2 Ohio State 14, Cotton Bowl
- No. 5 Oregon 23, No. 4 Texas Tech 0, Orange Bowl
- No. 1 Indiana 38, No. 9 Alabama 3, Rose Bowl
- No. 6 Ole Miss 39, No. 3 Georgia 34, Sugar Bowl
Semifinals (Jan. 8-9)
- No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 31, No. 6 Ole Miss 27, Fiesta Bowl, Glendale
- No. 1 Indiana 56, No. 5 Oregon 22, Peach Bowl, Atlanta
National championship (Jan. 19)
- No. 1 Indiana 27, No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 21, Miami Gardens
Recent CFP national champions
- 2026: Indiana 27, Miami (Fla.) 21, Miami Gardens
- 2025: Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 23, Atlanta
- 2024: Michigan 34, Washington 13, Houston
- 2023: Georgia 65, TCU 7, Inglewood
- 2022: Georgia 33, Alabama 18, Indianapolis
Future national championship game sites
- 2028: New Orleans, Caesars Superdome, Jan. 24
- 2029: Tampa, Raymond James Stadium, Jan. 22
- 2030: Miami Gardens, Hard Rock Stadium, Jan. 21
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Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.