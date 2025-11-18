ACC announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 13 games
The ACC and its television partners finalized kickoff times and TV selections for Week 13, starting with Florida State at NC State on Friday night and eight more games on Saturday, Nov. 22, including Miami's trip to Virginia Tech and a pivotal Louisville-SMU matchup. All times Eastern.
Friday, Nov. 21 (Week 13)
- Florida State at NC State — 8:00 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 22 (Week 13)
- Miami at Virginia Tech — 12:00 p.m., ESPN
- Delaware at Wake Forest — 12:00 p.m., ACC Network
- Louisville at SMU — 12:00 p.m., ESPN2
- Duke at North Carolina — 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
- Syracuse at Notre Dame — 3:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
- Furman at Clemson — 4:30 p.m., The CW
- Pitt at Georgia Tech — 7:00 p.m., ESPN
- California at Stanford — 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
Byes: Boston College and Virginia.
Week 13 ACC preview
Florida State and NC State get the weekend started Friday in Raleigh. Both teams enter 5-5 overall with the Seminoles sitting at 2-5 in ACC play and the Wolfpack at 2-4.
Miami's noon kickoff at Virginia Tech is one of the most important games of the weekend. The Hurricanes are 8-2 overall, 4-2 in the ACC and ranked No. 14 in the latest AP poll. Virginia Tech sits at 3-7 (2-4 ACC) and is trying to play spoiler after a turbulent season that included a mid-September coaching change.
Wake Forest's home date with Delaware gives the Demon Deacons a chance to pad their resume. Wake is 7-3 overall and 4-3 in conference play after a two-game winning streak that includes North Carolina and UVA.
Louisville at SMU is also an important game for the ACC. SMU enters 7-3 and 5-1 in the ACC, right in the thick of the championship race after a strong follow-up to last year's College Football Playoff run. Louisville is 7-3 and 4-3, and trying to mess things up for SMU and others by winning on Saturday.
The latest chapter of Duke-North Carolina kicks at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network from Chapel Hill. Duke is 5-5 overall and 4-2 in ACC play under Manny Diaz, while North Carolina is 4-6 (2-4 ACC) in Bill Belichick's first season.
Syracuse faces a major test at Notre Dame. The Orange have slogged to 3-7 and 1-6 in ACC play, while the Fighting Irish are 8-2 and No. 9 in the AP poll under Marcus Freeman.
Clemson gets Furman in a late-afternoon non-conference game on The CW. The Tigers are 5-5 and 4-4 in the ACC, trying to extend their long bowl streak before closing at rival South Carolina.
In prime time, Pitt visits Georgia Tech in a game loaded with ACC title implications. Georgia Tech is 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the ACC, while Pitt is 7-3 and 5-1; both could still reach Charlotte depending on how the final two weeks go.
Out west, California travels to Stanford. Cal enters 6-4 (3-3 ACC) with bowl eligibility clinched, while Stanford is 3-7 (2-5) and looking to salvage a difficult year with an upset of its conference and geographic rival.