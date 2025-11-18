Big Ten announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 13 games
The Big Ten's Week 13 slate for Saturday, Nov. 22 is locked in across FOX, CBS/Paramount+, NBC/Peacock, FS1 and Big Ten Network, headlined by a top-25 showdown between No. 6 Oregon and No. 16 USC in Eugene. ESPN's College GameDay is headed to Eugene for the matchup.
"Big Noon" is at Ohio State vs. Rutgers, while Nebraska's trip to Penn State and Washington's late-night visit to UCLA round out a full day. All times are Eastern.
Saturday, Nov. 22 (Week 13)
- Rutgers at No. 1 Ohio State — 12 p.m., FOX
- Minnesota at Northwestern (Wrigley Field) — 12 p.m., Big Ten Network
- No. 16 USC at No. 6 Oregon — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
- Michigan State at Iowa — 3:30 p.m., FS1
- No. 18 Michigan at Maryland — 4 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Nebraska at Penn State — 7 p.m., NBC/Peacock
- Illinois at Wisconsin — 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Washington at UCLA — 10:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Byes: No. 2 Indiana, Purdue
Week 13 Big Ten preview
Rutgers at Ohio State (noon, FOX): Ohio State rolls into the final home game of the regular season at 10-0 and firmly atop the AP Top 25/CFP rankings, with one more tune-up before The Game against Michigan. Rutgers sits at 5-5 and 2-5 in the Big Ten, needing an upset in Columbus or a win over Maryland next week to secure bowl eligibility.
Minnesota at Northwestern (noon, BTN): The Wildcats get another home date at Wrigley Field, while the Gophers look to rebound from a 42-13 loss at Oregon.
USC at Oregon (3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+): This is the Big Ten's showcase game and one of the biggest national matchups of Week 13. With Ohio State and Indiana in command of the Big Ten's title-game spots, this could effectively decide the conference's third playoff ticket.
Michigan State at Iowa (3:30 p.m., FS1): Iowa returns to Kinnick Stadium after back-to-back losses to Oregon and USC. Michigan State, 3-7, is in full spoiler mode after a 28-10 loss at Penn State and now faces one of the Big Ten's most physical defenses on the road.
Michigan at Maryland (4 p.m., BTN): Michigan survived Northwestern in Week 12 and has this final road test before Ohio State comes to Ann Arbor. Maryland has tumbled to 4-6 and 1-6 in the Big Ten. The Terps have to beat both Michigan and Michigan State to reach a bowl game.
Nebraska at Penn State (7 p.m., NBC/Peacock): Nebraska has had a good season, sitting at 7-3 and 4-3 in conference play under Matt Rhule. Penn State, 4-6, now welcomes the Huskers for Senior Day in a prime-time NBC window.
Illinois at Wisconsin (7:30 p.m., BTN): Illinois improved to 7-3 behind a balanced offense and a defense that has carried Bret Bielema's team back into the fringe Top 25 conversation. Wisconsin, 3-7, has struggled this year now faces a physical Illini front in Madison under the lights.
Washington at UCLA (10:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock): Washington comes in at 7-3 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten play after a 49-13 rout of Purdue. UCLA, 3-7, has been overmatched this year and now faces a Washington offense that just scored six touchdowns at home.