Alabama football schedule 2025: Crimson Tide games, dates, opponents

It wasn’t quite good enough to make the first 12-team College Football Playoff, but head coach Kalen DeBoer faces a mandate to get the Alabama Crimson Tide back in the national title race in 2025. Step one on that road is complete, as the team learned its schedule for next season.
Alabama faces off against SEC rivals Tennessee and LSU at home in 2025, but plays on the road against national title hopeful Georgia, and also in matchups with South Carolina and Auburn.
Here’s your look at who Alabama plays in the 2025 football season, and how the Crimson Tide has fared against each of its forthcoming opponents all time.
Alabama football schedule for 2025 season
Aug. 30 at Florida State
Sept. 6 vs. UL Monroe
Sept. 13 vs. Wisconsin
Sept. 20 Idle
Sept. 27 at Georgia
Oct. 4 vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 11 at Missouri
Oct. 18 vs. Tennessee
Oct. 25 at South Carolina
Nov. 1 Idle
Nov. 8 vs. LSU
Nov. 15 vs. Oklahoma
Nov. 22 vs. Georgia State
Nov. 29 at Auburn
Alabama football schedule analysis
Florida State Seminoles
All-time series: Alabama, 3-0-1
Last game: Alabama, 24-7 (2017)
UL Monroe Warhawks
All-time series: Alabama, 2-1
Last game: Alabama, 63-7 (2022)
Wisconsin Badgers
All-time series: Alabama, 2-1
Last game: Alabama, 42-10 (2024)
Georgia Bulldogs
All-time series: Alabama, 44-26
Last game: Alabama, 41-34 (2024)
Vanderbilt Commodores
All-time series: Alabama, 60-20-4
Last game: Vanderbilt, 40-35
Missouri Tigers
All-time series: Alabama, 6-2
Last game: Alabama, 34-0 (2024)
Tennessee Volunteers
All-time series: Alabama, 59-40-7
Last game: Tennessee, 24-17 (2024)
South Carolina Gamecocks
All-time series: Alabama, 12-4
Last game: Alabama, 27-25 (2024)
LSU Tigers
All-time series: Alabama, 57-27-5
Last game: Alabama, 42-13 (2024)
Oklahoma Sooners
All-time series: Oklahoma, 4-2-1
Last game: Oklahoma, 24-3 (2024)
Georgia State Panthers
All-time series: Alabama, 2-0
Last game: Alabama, 45-3 (2013)
Auburn Tigers
All-time series: Alabama, 51-37-1
Last game: Alabama, 28-14 (2024)
