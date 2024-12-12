College Football HQ

SEC reveals 2025 football schedule: Every game set for next year

It's official, as the SEC has revealed the entire football schedule for the 2025 season.

James Parks

The entire SEC football schedule for the 2025 season
The entire SEC football schedule for the 2025 season / USA Today Sports | IMAGN
In this story:

It’s never too early to get a preview of what’s to come on the SEC football schedule, and now we have a more detailed look at what teams can expect as the conference has revealed the complete football schedule for the 2025 season.

Next year, SEC teams will play in eight conference games, featuring the same matchups they played this season but with the sites flipped to make home and away games equal.

Some of the more anticipated matchups in 2025 include Georgia hosting Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas, mirroring its toughest road games in 2024, while LSU will go on the road against Alabama.

SEC football schedule 2025

-

Alabama Crimson Tide

Home: LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Away: Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina

Aug 30: at Florida State


Sept. 6: vs. UL Monroe
Sept. 13: vs. Wisconsin
Sept. 20: Idle
Sept. 27: at Georgia

Oct. 4: vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 11: at Missouri
Oct. 18: vs. Tennessee
Oct. 26: at South Carolina

Nov. 1: Idle
Nov. 8: vs. LSU
Nov. 15: vs. Oklahoma
Nov. 22: vs. Georgia State
Nov. 29: at Auburn

-

Arkansas Razorbacks

Home: Auburn, Missouri, Texas A&M, Mississippi State

Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Aug. 30: vs. Alabama A&M

Sept. 6: vs. Arkansas State
Sept. 13: at Ole Miss
Sept. 20: at Memphis
Sept. 27: vs. Notre Dame

Oct. 4: Idle
Oct. 11: at Tennessee
Oct. 18: vs. Texas A&M
Oct. 26: vs. Auburn

Nov. 1: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 8: Idle
Nov. 15: at LSU
Nov. 22: at Texas
Nov. 29: vs. Missouri

-

Auburn Tigers

Home: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri

Away: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Aug 30: at Baylor

Sept. 6: vs. Ball State
Sept. 13: vs. South Alabama
Sept. 20: at Oklahoma
Sept. 27: at Texas A&M

Oct. 4: Idle
Oct. 11: vs. Georgia
Oct. 18: vs. Missouri
Oct. 26: at Arkansas

Nov. 1: vs. Kentucky
Nov. 8: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 15: Idle
Nov. 22: vs. Mercer
Nov. 29: vs. Alabama

-

Florida Gators

Home: Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Aug. 30: vs. Long Island

Sept. 6: vs. USF
Sept. 13: at LSU
Sept. 20: at Miami
Sept. 27: Idle

Oct. 4: vs. Texas
Oct. 11: at Texas A&M
Oct. 18: vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 26: Idle

Nov. 1: vs. Georgia
Nov. 8: at Kentucky
Nov. 15: at Ole Miss
Nov. 22: vs. Tennessee
Nov. 29: vs. Florida State

-

Georgia Bulldogs

Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas

Away: Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State

Aug. 30: vs. Marshall

Sept. 6: vs. Austin Peay
Sept. 13: at Tennessee
Sept. 20: Idle
Sept. 27: vs. Georgia

Oct. 4: vs. Kentucky
Oct. 11: at Auburn
Oct. 18: vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 26: Idle

Nov. 1: vs. Florida
Nov. 8: at Mississippi State
Nov. 15: vs. Texas
Nov. 22: vs. Charlotte
Nov. 29: vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta)

-

Kentucky Wildcats

Home: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Aug. 30: vs. Toledo

Sept. 6: vs. Ole Miss
Sept. 13: vs. Eastern Michigan
Sept. 20: Idle
Sept. 27: at South Carolina

Oct. 4: at Georgia
Oct. 11: Idle
Oct. 18: vs. Texas
Oct. 26: vs. Tennessee

Nov. 1: at Auburn
Nov. 8: vs. Florida
Nov. 15: vs. Tennessee Tech
Nov. 22: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 29: at Louisville

-

LSU Tigers

Home: Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Away: Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Aug. 30: at Clemson

Sept. 6: vs. Louisiana Tech
Sept. 13: vs. Florida
Sept. 20: vs. Southeast Louisiana
Sept. 27: at Ole Miss

Oct. 4: Idle
Oct. 11: vs. South Carolina
Oct. 18: at Vanderbilt
Oct. 26: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 1: Idle
Nov. 8: at Alabama
Nov. 15: vs. Arkansas
Nov. 22: vs. Western Kentucky
Nov. 29: at Oklahoma

-

Ole Miss Rebels

Home: Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina

Away: Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Mississippi State

Aug. 30: vs. Georgia State

Sept. 6: at Kentucky
Sept. 13: vs. Arkansas
Sept. 20: vs. Tulane
Sept. 27: vs. LSU

Oct. 4: Idle
Oct. 11: vs. Washington State
Oct. 18: at Georgia
Oct. 26: at Oklahoma

Nov. 1: vs. South Carolina
Nov. 8: vs. The Citadel
Nov. 15: vs. Florida
Nov. 22: Idle
Nov. 29: at Mississippi State

-

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Home: Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M

Aug. 30: at Southern Miss

Sept. 6: vs. Arizona State
Sept. 13: vs. Alcorn State
Sept. 20: vs. Northern Illinois
Sept. 27: vs. Tennessee

Oct. 4: at Texas A&M
Oct. 11: Idle
Oct. 18: at Florida
Oct. 26: vs. Texas

Nov. 1: at Arkansas
Nov. 8: vs. Georgia
Nov. 15: at Missouri
Nov. 22: Idle
Nov. 29: vs. Ole Miss

-

Missouri Tigers

Home: Alabama, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Mississippi State

Away: Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Aug. 30: vs. Central Arkansas

Sept. 6: vs. Kansas
Sept. 13: vs. Louisiana
Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina
Sept. 27: vs. UMass

Oct. 4: Idle
Oct. 11: vs. Alabama
Oct. 18: at Auburn
Oct. 26: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 1: Idle
Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 22: at Oklahoma
Nov. 29: at Arkansas

-

Oklahoma Sooners

Home: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri

Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

Aug. 30: vs. Illinois State

Sept. 6: vs. Michigan
Sept. 13: at Temple
Sept. 20: vs. Auburn
Sept. 27: Idle

Oct. 4: vs. Kent State
Oct. 11 vs. Texas
Oct. 18: at Georgia
Oct. 26: vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 1: at Tennessee
Nov. 8: Idle
Nov. 15: at Alabama
Nov. 22: vs. Missouri
Nov. 29: vs. LSU

-

South Carolina Gamecocks

Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M

Aug. 30: vs. Virginia Tech

Sept. 6: vs. South Carolina State
Sept. 13: vs. Vanderbilt
Sept. 20: at Missouri
Sept. 27: vs. Kentucky

Oct. 4: Idle
Oct. 11: at LSU
Oct. 18: vs. Oklahoma
Oct. 26: vs. Alabama

Nov. 1: at Ole Miss
Nov. 8: Idle
Nov. 15: at Texas A&M
Nov. 22: vs. Coastal Carolina
Nov. 29: vs. Clemson

-

Tennessee Volunteers

Home: Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away: Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Aug. 30: vs. Syracuse

Sept. 6: vs. East Tennessee State
Sept. 13: vs. Georgia
Sept. 20: vs. UAB
Sept. 27: at Mississippi State

Oct. 4: Idle
Oct. 11: vs. Arkansas
Oct. 18: at Alabama
Oct. 26: at Kentucky

Nov. 1: vs. Oklahoma
Nov. 8: Idle
Nov. 15: vs. New Mexico State
Nov. 22: at Florida
Nov. 29: vs. Vanderbilt

-

Texas Longhorns

Home: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Away: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Aug. 30: at Ohio State

Sept. 6: vs. San Jose State
Sept. 13: vs. UTEP
Sept. 20: Idle
Sept. 27: vs. Sam Houston

Oct. 4: at Florida
Oct. 11: vs. Oklahoma
Oct. 18: at Kentucky
Oct. 26: at Mississippi State

Nov. 1: vs. Vanderbilt
Nov. 8: Idle
Nov. 15: at Georgia
Nov. 22: vs. Arkansas
Nov. 29: vs. Texas A&M

-

Texas A&M Aggies

Home: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina

Away: Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas

Aug. 30: vs. UTSA

Sept. 6: vs. Utah State
Sept. 13: at Notre Dame
Sept. 20: Idle
Sept. 27: vs. Auburn

Oct. 4: vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 11: vs. Arkansas
Oct. 18: at Arkansas
Oct. 26: at LSU

Nov. 1: Idle
Nov. 8: at Missouri
Nov. 15: vs. South Carolina
Nov. 22: vs. Samford
Nov. 29: at Texas

-

Vanderbilt Commodores

Home: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri

Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

Aug. 30: vs. Charleston Southern

Sept. 6: vs. Virginia Tech
Sept. 13: at South Carolina
Sept. 20: vs. Georgia State
Sept. 27: vs. Utah State

Oct. 4: at Alabama
Oct. 11: Idle
Oct. 18: vs. LSU
Oct. 26: vs. Missouri

Nov. 1: at Texas
Nov. 8: vs. Auburn
Nov. 15: Idle
Nov. 22: vs. Kentucky
Nov. 29: at Tennessee

-

SEC Championship Game
Sat., Dec. 6, 2025 | Atlanta, Ga.

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Schedules