Are There College Football Games Today? Week 11 Schedule for Thursday

While most of the football-watching world will be tuning into the Thursday Night Football game in the NFL, college football brings us two matchups that could arouse some interest from the Group of Six level.

Here’s the full slate of college football action kicking off under the lights on Thursday night, and how you can take it in.

Are there college football games on today? Week 11 schedule for Thursday

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

Memphis at South Florida

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Thurs., Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. on ESPN

Memphis enters this American Conference matchup at 7-2 and still firmly in the race for a conference title game berth, leaning on one of the more productive offenses in the country.

The Tigers average more than 37 points per game and rank among the national leaders in total offense, giving them the tools to put consistent pressure on opposing defenses.

South Florida sits at 6-3 and has shown the ability to keep games competitive with a solid defensive foundation, though the Bulls have been less consistent offensively and face uncertainty at quarterback.

Playing at Raymond James Stadium gives South Florida a home-field edge, and the line has tightened from the earlier, larger spread, reflecting some respect for the Bulls’ ability to hang around.

Memphis will look to control the tempo and force South Florida into long, difficult drives, while the home team needs turnovers and a strong running game to stay within striking distance.

A road win keeps Memphis on track in the conference standings; a home upset would give South Florida a significant boost heading into the final stretch of the season.

Line: Memphis -3.5 | Total: 50.5

Louisiana at UL Monroe

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Thurs., Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Louisiana travels to Malone Stadium as a double-digit favorite against in-state rival UL Monroe in a Sun Belt contest with clear implications for bowl positioning.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have been the more consistent side this season at 6-3, relying on a balanced attack that can generate yards both on the ground and through the air.

UL Monroe enters at 2-7 and has struggled to find much of any sustained offensive rhythm or defensive stops against stronger conference opponents.

Louisiana’s size and depth up front should allow them to dictate the line of scrimmage and wear down the Warhawks over four quarters.

UL Monroe will need big plays on special teams or timely turnovers to keep the game closer than the spread suggests.

For Louisiana, a decisive road victory reinforces its standing as one of the stronger teams in the Sun Belt West; for Monroe, a competitive showing would represent some kind of progress in a difficult campaign.

Line: Louisiana -10.5 | Total: 48.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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