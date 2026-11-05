Ranking College Football's One-Loss Teams Ahead of a Pivotal Week 10

As the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2026 settle in, a crowded field of one-loss teams is jockeying for position in what has become one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory.

From Georgia’s narrow home loss to Auburn to Indiana’s tight defeat against Ohio State, evaluating these contenders requires more than just win-loss records — it demands a close look at strength of schedule, quality of victories, and how each program has responded since its lone setback.

9. New Mexico (7-1)

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The Lobos earned their first AP Top 25 ranking (No. 22) on the strength of an elite defense that ranks at the top of FBS in points allowed (around 12 per game).

With just one loss, on the road at Oklahoma, they sit atop the Mountain West and have handled business cleanly in conference play, but a soft overall strength of schedule and limited quality wins keep them at the bottom of this group of one-loss teams.

Still, they remain a long-shot Group of Six playoff contender if they run the table.

8. Boise State (7-1)

The Broncos dropped a competitive season-opening road game at Oregon by a touchdown, but have mostly dominated since, sitting in the bottom quadrant of the major polls and the first CFP rankings.

They remain a reliable Group of Six power with a clear path toward at-large playoff consideration if they finish strong, but their body of work and weaker non-conference resume do not match the Power conference teams above them.

7. Wake Forest (7-1)

The Demon Deacons’ only loss was a home defeat to Miami, but responded with an explosive offense and an otherwise perfect ACC record that includes decisive wins over Virginia and Cal.

Wake is a legitimate one-loss team with playoff aspirations, but they still lack the signature wins and defensive consistency of the higher-ranked clubs on this list.

6. Texas Tech (7-1)

The reigning Big 12 champions have often looked like they’re missing part of their defensive production from a year ago. Especially in a surprise 13-point upset loss at Cincinnati that spoiled the Red Raiders’ perfect season.

They’re still plainly in the mix for the conference championship again, but only if they avoid any further mistakes and get much more production from this offense. Installing Tommy Castellanos in place of Will Hammond could be a move in that direction.

5. Notre Dame (7-1)

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A lackluster strength of schedule and loss to BYU, the only ranked team to date on that slate, has conspired against the Irish. But they still feature a formidable backfield and a solid perimeter defense that plays well against better passing threats.

They remain dangerous and well-positioned for the playoff with a tough remaining slate, but they need help from results around them and another signature victory. That could come against No. 1 Miami this week. If it doesn’t, their playoff hopes are toast.

4. BYU (7-1)

Something of a mixed resume for the Cougars, including a signature win against No. 2 Notre Dame, which they followed with a loss at unranked UCF.

Bear Bachmeier has done an admirable job holding down the offense in running back LJ Martin’s injury-induced absence, but the Cougar defense has done its share of heavy lifting, too, building one of the country’s more reliable pass rushing threats.

3. Indiana (8-1)

Nobody expected the Hoosiers would be as dominant as they were last season. That certainly appears to be true for an offense that hasn’t played up to expectations with Josh Hoover in at quarterback.

But they still have just one loss, by four at home to Ohio State, and continue to rank among the nation’s best defenses.

Their overall body of work, consistency, and recent close wins (including overtime victories) keep them just behind their SEC counterparts as a top-tier one-loss contender.

2. Kentucky (7-1)

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Just one bad half in a 45-17 loss to Alabama remains the only blemish on the Wildcats’ record. Otherwise, it’s a brilliant start for new head coach Will Stein.

Kentucky comes into the weekend sitting in a tie with Georgia for first-place in the SEC standings with wins at Texas A&M and Oklahoma and at home to South Carolina and ranked LSU.

Their SEC resume and CFP ranking (No. 6) place them clearly among the stronger one-loss teams, with a body of work that holds up very well against the rest of the field.

1. Georgia (7-1)

The Bulldogs’ only setback was a 27-24 home loss to Auburn on a walk-off field goal. Other than that, they look like the most well-rounded team in college football.

Wins include a road victory at Alabama and a dominant win against Florida.

Georgia’s offense is efficient once again, ranking fourth in FBS in yards per carry and sit top 10 in yards per completion. The Bulldogs boast an elite, multi-front defense that excels at shrinking running lanes and disrupting opposing quarterbacks.