SEC announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 13 games
The SEC's Week 13 schedule for Saturday, Nov. 22 features a full day of non-conference tune-ups plus one ranked showdown in Norman, where Missouri visits Oklahoma. Tennessee's trip to Florida is the nightcap on ABC, while unbeaten Texas A&M opens the day at home against Samford. All times Eastern.
Saturday, Nov. 22 (Week 13)
- Samford at Texas A&M — 12:00 p.m., SEC Network+ (streaming only)
- Missouri at Oklahoma — 12:00 p.m., ABC
- Charlotte at Georgia — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
- Eastern Illinois at Alabama — 2:00 p.m., SEC Network+ (streaming only)
- Mercer at Auburn — 2:00 p.m., SEC Network+ (streaming only)
- Kentucky at Vanderbilt — 3:30 p.m., ESPN
- Arkansas at Texas — 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Coastal Carolina at South Carolina — 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
- Tennessee at Florida — 7:30 p.m., ABC
- Western Kentucky at LSU — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
Byes: Ole Miss and Mississippi State
Week 13 SEC preview
Samford at Texas A&M (Noon, SEC Network+): Texas A&M comes home at 10-0 after erasing a 27-point deficit to stun South Carolina 31-30, the largest comeback in school history. The Aggies are the SEC's lone undefeated team and remain firmly in the SEC title and College Football Playoff race, while Samford steps into Kyle Field as a heavy underdog.
Missouri at Oklahoma (Noon, ABC): This is the headliner. Missouri re-entered the AP Top 25 at No. 23 after routing Mississippi State 49-27, while Oklahoma jumped back into the AP top 10 at No. 8 following its road win at Alabama. With both teams ranked and Oklahoma pushing for playoff spot, this is one of the biggest games of the weekend.
Charlotte at Georgia (12:45, SEC Network): Georgia climbed to No. 4 in the AP poll after a 35-10 statement win over Texas, finishing its SEC schedule with only one loss. The Bulldogs get a non-conference breather at home before rivalry week, and Charlotte will be trying to slow an offense that has found its rhythm again in November.
Eastern Illinois at Alabama (2:00, SEC Network+): Alabama slipped to No. 10 after its 23-21 loss to Oklahoma, a defeat that snapped an eight-game winning streak and complicated the Tide's playoff path. They now host FCS Eastern Illinois on SEC Network+ in what should be a reset opportunity before the Iron Bowl.
Mercer at Auburn (2:00, SEC Network+): Auburn returns from a Week 12 bye looking to rebound from a 45-38 overtime loss to Vanderbilt in Week 11. Mercer gives the Tigers a chance to clean up mistakes and get healthier before a rivalry-week showdown with Alabama.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt (3:30, ESPN): Kentucky hammered Tennessee Tech 42-10 to reach bowl eligibility, while Vanderbilt has been one of the SEC's surprise stories and sits at 8-2 after a wild overtime win against Auburn earlier this month.
Arkansas at Texas (3:30, ABC): Texas has dropped in the rankings after its 35-10 loss at Georgia but still sits inside the AP top 20 and remains dangerous at home. Arkansas is coming off a 23-22 loss at LSU and has made a habit of playing in close games.
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina (4:15, SEC Network): South Carolina is reeling after blowing a 30-3 lead in a 31-30 loss at Texas A&M. Coastal Carolina makes the short trip to Columbia with a chance to add to that pressure, while the Gamecocks desperately need a win before Clemson.
Tennessee at Florida (7:30, ABC): Tennessee rolled New Mexico State 42-9 in Week 12 and has scored more than 40 points in back-to-back games, pushing the Volunteers back into the AP top 20. Florida, meanwhile, let a late lead slip at Ole Miss and is still fighting for bowl eligibility.
Western Kentucky at LSU (7:45, SEC Network): LSU edged out Arkansas 23-22 in Week 12. Western Kentucky’s passing attack will test an LSU defense that has been up and down this season.