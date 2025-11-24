Big Ten announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 14 games
ESPN's College GameDay and FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will both be live from Ann Arbor for The Game. Black Friday belongs to Iowa-Nebraska and unbeaten Indiana's Old Oaken Bucket showdown at Purdue, while Saturday night closes with Northwestern-Illinois on FOX and UCLA-USC in prime time on NBC/Peacock. All times are Eastern.
Friday, Nov. 28 (Week 14)
- Iowa at Nebraska — 12 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
- Indiana at Purdue — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Saturday, Nov. 29 (Week 14)
- Ohio State at Michigan — 12 p.m., FOX
- Oregon at Washington — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
- Penn State at Rutgers — 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Wisconsin at Minnesota — 3:30 p.m., FS1
- Maryland vs. Michigan State (Ford Field, Detroit) — 7 p.m., FS1
- Northwestern at Illinois — 7:30 p.m., FOX
- UCLA at USC — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Week 14 Big Ten preview
Iowa at Nebraska (noon, CBS/Paramount+): Iowa comes in at 7-4 (5-3 Big Ten) after grinding out a 20-17 win over Michigan State, snapping a two-game skid against Oregon and USC. Nebraska is also 7-4 (4-4) following a lopsided loss at Penn State.
Indiana at Purdue (7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock): Indiana is 11-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country. Purdue sits at 2-9 (0-8) but can play spoiler in the Old Oaken Bucket, with nothing to lose and the chance to derail the best season in Indiana football history.
Ohio State at Michigan (noon, FOX): The Game again carries massive stakes. Ohio State is 11-0 and No. 1 in the nation, but Ryan Day’s program is trying to snap a four-game losing streak to Michigan. Michigan, now 9-2 after a 45-20 win at Maryland, can keep its playoff hopes alive and complicate the Big Ten title picture with another rivalry upset at home.
Oregon at Washington (3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+): Fresh off a 42-27 win over USC, Oregon moved to 10-1 and 7-1 in Big Ten play. Washington is 8-3 (5-3 Big Ten) and could be dangerous at home.
Penn State at Rutgers (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network): Both Penn State and Rutgers enter 5-6 overall, 2-6 in Big Ten play, making this essentially a bowl-eligibility game.
Wisconsin at Minnesota (3:30 p.m., FS1): The battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe features Minnesota at 6-5 (4-4) and Wisconsin sitting at 4-7 (2-6).
Maryland vs. Michigan State, Ford Field (7 p.m., FS1): A neutral-site matchup in Detroit gives both fan bases a change of scenery. Maryland is 4-7 (1-7) after dropping seven straight in conference play and Michigan State is 3-8 (0-8), winless in the Big Ten and looking for any momentum to take into the offseason.
Northwestern at Illinois (7:30 p.m., FOX): Illinois is 7-4 (4-4) with a top-half Big Ten defense and a balanced attack that has already beaten USC. Northwestern comes in at 6-5 (4-4) after salvaging its season with close wins over Penn State and Minnesota.
UCLA at No. 19 USC (7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock): USC is 8-3 (6-2) and still clinging to long-shot playoff hopes despite last week's loss at Oregon. UCLA's year has been rocky at 3-8 (3-5), but a rivalry upset could give the Bruins something to build on going into 2026.