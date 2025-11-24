College Football HQ

Big Ten announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 14 games

The Big Ten's Week 14 slate for Friday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 29 is set, with kickoff times and TV windows locked in across FOX, CBS/Paramount+, NBC/Peacock, FS1 and Big Ten Network.

Patrick Previty

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's College GameDay and FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will both be live from Ann Arbor for The Game. Black Friday belongs to Iowa-Nebraska and unbeaten Indiana's Old Oaken Bucket showdown at Purdue, while Saturday night closes with Northwestern-Illinois on FOX and UCLA-USC in prime time on NBC/Peacock. All times are Eastern.

Friday, Nov. 28 (Week 14)

  • Iowa at Nebraska — 12 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
  • Indiana at Purdue — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 29 (Week 14)

  • Ohio State at Michigan — 12 p.m., FOX
  • Oregon at Washington — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
  • Penn State at Rutgers — 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Wisconsin at Minnesota — 3:30 p.m., FS1
  • Maryland vs. Michigan State (Ford Field, Detroit) — 7 p.m., FS1
  • Northwestern at Illinois — 7:30 p.m., FOX
  • UCLA at USC — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore
Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Week 14 Big Ten preview

Iowa at Nebraska (noon, CBS/Paramount+): Iowa comes in at 7-4 (5-3 Big Ten) after grinding out a 20-17 win over Michigan State, snapping a two-game skid against Oregon and USC. Nebraska is also 7-4 (4-4) following a lopsided loss at Penn State.

Indiana at Purdue (7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock): Indiana is 11-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country. Purdue sits at 2-9 (0-8) but can play spoiler in the Old Oaken Bucket, with nothing to lose and the chance to derail the best season in Indiana football history.

Ohio State at Michigan (noon, FOX): The Game again carries massive stakes. Ohio State is 11-0 and No. 1 in the nation, but Ryan Day’s program is trying to snap a four-game losing streak to Michigan. Michigan, now 9-2 after a 45-20 win at Maryland, can keep its playoff hopes alive and complicate the Big Ten title picture with another rivalry upset at home.

Oregon at Washington (3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+): Fresh off a 42-27 win over USC, Oregon moved to 10-1 and 7-1 in Big Ten play. Washington is 8-3 (5-3 Big Ten) and could be dangerous at home.

Penn State at Rutgers (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network): Both Penn State and Rutgers enter 5-6 overall, 2-6 in Big Ten play, making this essentially a bowl-eligibility game.

Wisconsin at Minnesota (3:30 p.m., FS1): The battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe features Minnesota at 6-5 (4-4) and Wisconsin sitting at 4-7 (2-6).

Maryland vs. Michigan State, Ford Field (7 p.m., FS1): A neutral-site matchup in Detroit gives both fan bases a change of scenery. Maryland is 4-7 (1-7) after dropping seven straight in conference play and Michigan State is 3-8 (0-8), winless in the Big Ten and looking for any momentum to take into the offseason.

Northwestern at Illinois (7:30 p.m., FOX): Illinois is 7-4 (4-4) with a top-half Big Ten defense and a balanced attack that has already beaten USC. Northwestern comes in at 6-5 (4-4) after salvaging its season with close wins over Penn State and Minnesota.

UCLA at No. 19 USC (7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock): USC is 8-3 (6-2) and still clinging to long-shot playoff hopes despite last week's loss at Oregon. UCLA's year has been rocky at 3-8 (3-5), but a rivalry upset could give the Bruins something to build on going into 2026.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley
Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Read More on College Football HQ

feed

Published
Patrick Previty
PATRICK PREVITY

In addition to writing for On SI, Patrick is also a site expert for Canes Warning and has previously written for outlets such as Betsided, Orlando Magic Daily and Southbound and Down. He serves as a sideline reporter for ESPN+, covering UCF athletics and the Big 12 Conference. In 2024, he hosted a live, on-site UCF football pregame show that aired on ESPN+. Patrick has interviewed numerous figures in the college sports world, ranging from players to UCF’s athletic director. Recently, he traveled to Mobile, Ala., to cover the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he spoke with multiple NFL Draft prospects. Patrick also hosts coverage of the Orlando Magic for Digest Media on YouTube and has become one of the leading voices on the team in the region. Patrick also helps run the social media department for The Voice of College Football Network, focusing on breaking news and digital storytelling. Patrick previously spent time at CNN in the sports department, where he assisted with CNN’s World Sport show and Bleacher Report updates for morning programming. Hailing from the Tampa Bay Area, Patrick is a lifelong fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando Magic and UCF Knights.

Home/Schedules