Big Ten Transfer Portal Winners and Losers Ahead of the 2026 Season

After a week of the transfer portal window, the Big Ten portal picture is shaping up. Yes, Indiana and Oregon are still playing and thus haven't really seen many portal losses. Meanwhile, some teams (especially those with new coaches) have faced massive overhauls.

Here's the rundown of college football's top league with assistance from On3Sports for helping to count the players coming and going. Time for a look at the Big Ten's top and bottom three teams in portal results so far.

Winners

Indiana

On3 lists 10 incoming players and just one outgoing player. Indiana has added some genuine quality here, with TCU transfer Josh Hoover the heir apparent at QB. Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh should be an immediate impact player and Kansas State EDGE Tobi Osunsanmi will help the defense remain stout in 2026.

Wisconsin

Luke Fickell's job may be on the line in 2026, and the coach is recruiting like he means business. On3 lists 22 incoming players and 21 outgoing players. But the Badgers jettisoned some low-impact roster fillers and have added genuine talent. Old Dominion QB Colton Joseph was a big addition and Iowa State running back Abu Sama should be an impact player. Receiver Shamar Rigby is another offensive impact addition.

Purdue

Barry Odom's team is similarly adding some talent and getting rid of some players who hadn't contributed much. Only 14 incoming players could be otherwise outweighed by 20 departing players. But Purdue is doing fine. Texas running back Jerrick Gibson and South Carolina interior lineman Boaz Stanley are two of the players to watch.

Losers

Michigan State

On3 calculates 32 players having left the Spartans. While MSU had added some quality with 18 incoming players, the deck still weighs against them. QB Aidan Chiles and WR Nick Marsh are two departing offensive standouts and defenders Alex Van Sumeren and Jalen Thompson looks like significant losses.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes haven't had much time to add players yet, with 22 players headed out to only five coming in. Among the biggest losses are lineman Tegra Tshabola and potential-laden receiver Quincy Porter. Backup QB Lincoln Kienholz will be a player to watch in his next stop at Louisville.

Washington

On3 notes just a single portal addition and 12 losses for the Huskies. Running back Adam Mohammed and receiver Raiden Vines-Bright are two of the more significant losses for the Huskies. Michigan is just behind the Huskies, but the Wolverines have added more incoming talent than the Huskies.