Big Ten announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 6 games
No. 7 Penn State looks to bounce back against UCLA and No. 1 Ohio State welcomes in Minnesota.
The Big Ten and its broadcast partners have finalized kickoff times and TV designations for Week 6, headlined by FOX's noon showcase of Wisconsin at Michigan, a CBS afternoon window for Penn State at UCLA, and NBC's primetime stage for Minnesota at Ohio State. All times below are Eastern and subject to change.
Saturday, Oct. 4 (Week 6)
- Wisconsin at No. 20 Michigan — 12:00 p.m., FOX
- No. 22 Illinois at Purdue — 12:00 p.m., Big Ten Network
- No. 7 Penn State at UCLA — 3:30 p.m., CBS
- ULM at Northwestern — 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Washington at Maryland — 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Michigan State at Nebraska — 4:00 p.m., FS1
- Minnesota at No. 1 Ohio State — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, Rutgers and USC are on a bye in Week 6.
Read More on College Football HQ
Published