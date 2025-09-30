College Football HQ

Big Ten announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 6 games

No. 7 Penn State looks to bounce back against UCLA and No. 1 Ohio State welcomes in Minnesota.

Patrick Previty

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big Ten and its broadcast partners have finalized kickoff times and TV designations for Week 6, headlined by FOX's noon showcase of Wisconsin at Michigan, a CBS afternoon window for Penn State at UCLA, and NBC's primetime stage for Minnesota at Ohio State. All times below are Eastern and subject to change.

Saturday, Oct. 4 (Week 6)

  • Wisconsin at No. 20 Michigan — 12:00 p.m., FOX
  • No. 22 Illinois at Purdue — 12:00 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • No. 7 Penn State at UCLA — 3:30 p.m., CBS
  • ULM at Northwestern — 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Washington at Maryland — 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Michigan State at Nebraska — 4:00 p.m., FS1
  • Minnesota at No. 1 Ohio State — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, Rutgers and USC are on a bye in Week 6.

