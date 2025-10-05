SEC announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 7 games
The SEC and its broadcast partners have finalized kickoff times and TV designations for Week 7, headlined by ABC's noon showcase of Alabama at Missouri, the Red River tilt Oklahoma vs. Texas at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, and Georgia at Auburn under the lights on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET. SEC Network's SEC Nation will be on site in Columbia for Alabama–Mizzou. All times below are Eastern and subject to change.
Saturday, Oct. 11 (Week 7)
- Alabama at Missouri — 12:00 p.m., ABC
- Washington State at Ole Miss — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
- Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas) — 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Arkansas at Tennessee — 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
- Florida at Texas A&M — 7:00 p.m., ESPN
- Georgia at Auburn — 7:30 p.m., ABC
- South Carolina at LSU — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
Off this week: Kentucky, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt
