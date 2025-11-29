College Football HQ

'College GameDay' location: Predicting the next Week 15 locale for conference championships

The college football regular season concludes with a series of conference championship games. Let's explore where ESPN "College GameDay" could be headed next week amid the SEC and Big Ten title games, among others.

Jonathan Adams

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis and analyst Pat McAfee laugh during the live broadcast on the Texas Tech University campus on Nov. 8, 2025 in Lubbock, Texas.
ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis and analyst Pat McAfee laugh during the live broadcast on the Texas Tech University campus on Nov. 8, 2025 in Lubbock, Texas. / Mateo Rosiles/ Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The "College GameDay" location is already being debated for next week ahead of the conference championship games. "College GameDay" concluded the last full week of games at Ann Arbor ahead of the historic rivalry clash between Ohio State and Michigan.

As rivalry week concludes, several notable teams will be headed to the conference championship games with plenty of College Football Playoff implications. The rivalry games will help solidify who will punch their ticket to the postseason.

While the ACC and Big 12 both have upcoming title matchups, the SEC and Big Ten games are the clear favorites to host "College GameDay."

Let's dive into the case for Atlanta and Indianapolis to host "College GameDay."

No. 1 Big Ten Championship: Indiana vs. Ohio State (Projected)

If Ohio State is able to take care of business against Michigan, the Buckeyes and Indiana will both battle for the Big Ten Championship with undefeated records. It is hard to imagine GameDay passing on the option of hosting the show leading up to what will likely be the two top-ranked teams in the College Football Playoff rankings.

If Michigan once again plays spoiler, the SEC would have a much better chance of hosting "College GameDay." For now, smart money is on "College GameDay" heading to Indianapolis if Ohio State takes on Indiana. Yet, there is always room for chaos during rivalry week.

No. 2 SEC Championship: Georgia vs. TBD

Texas A&M's loss to Texas knocked the Aggies out of the SEC title game. Instead, Georgia now gets back-to-back matchups at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

It remains to be seen who Georgia will face, but the Dawgs may be headed for a rematch against Alabama. Ole Miss is also in the mix as well.

No. 3 Big 12 Championship: BYU vs. Texas Tech

Chances are GameDay will pass on the Big 12 title game in Arlington. "College GameDay" already went to Lubbock ahead of the first clash between Texas Tech and BYU.

Now, BYU gets a chance for revenge at Jerry's World in a game with major College Football Playoff implications.

JONATHAN ADAMS

