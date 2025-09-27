College football's best games today: What you should watch in Week 5
As the Week 5 college football schedule gets underway today, we highlight those most important games that you should be watching this weekend.
This weekend brings us four games featuring head-to-head matchups involving ranked teams, with...
- A major Big Ten test with the Men of Troy going across the country to fight against a CFP hopeful coming off an ugly loss...
- Two ranked SEC rivals in the Magnolia Bowl between undefeated College Football Playoff contenders...
- A marquee Big Ten clash from Happy Valley in a rematch of the conference championship from last season...
- College football’s game of the week between the hedges as two SEC titans face off in a game that will directly influence the playoff picture...
Here are the most important games on the Week 5 college football schedule today that we’ll be watching, and that you should, too.
College football games today: Week 5 schedule, what you should watch
All times Eastern
USC at Illinois
Why watch? To see if last week was the exception or the rule for Illinois and if USC can maintain its offensive firepower against a better defense on the road.
Illinois came into this season on the back of 10 wins and was expecting to get into College Football Playoff contention this year, but after a 53-point loss at Indiana last weekend, there are legitimate questions around this team’s staying power against quality competition.
USC looks like quality this year, coming in undefeated and playing some potent offense with Jayden Maiava at the helm at quarterback in an offense that ranks 5th in scoring, 11th in passing, and 3rd in total output with 584 yards per game.
While the Trojans are looking to change the narrative around Lincoln Riley’s tenure, the Illini are hoping to use this game to avoid completely derailing their season.
You could forgive USC for being a little groggy in this one. It kicked off at 11 p.m. Eastern last week and now goes into a 9 a.m. Pacific kick. Southern Cal was 0-3 in its two-time zone trips last year.
When to watch: 12 p.m. on Fox
--
LSU at Ole Miss
Why watch? To see who flinches first in a battle of undefeated SEC rivals and College Football Playoff hopefuls in what could end up being another shootout.
The last time we saw the Magnolia Bowl in Oxford, the result was a 55-49 marathon, and this matchup brings some considerable intrigue at the quarterback position.
Garrett Nussmeier pilots LSU offense, averaging 226 passing yards with 2 TDs and 1 turnover in wins over Clemson and Florida, but the unit overall ranks just 77th in total output nationally, 112th in rushing, and 75th in scoring, so there is definitely room for improvement.
Ole Miss is expected to start Trinidad Chambliss in place of the injured Austin Simmons again. Through two starts, the Ferris State transfer averages 330 yards passing with 87 yards rushing while scoring 5 total TDs with no interceptions.
LSU’s defense is playing in a much better form than Brian Kelly’s previous teams could rely on, but the unit will be tested in this matchup against a potent Rebels attack.
When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on ABC
--
Oregon at Penn State
Why watch? To see if Penn State’s offense can finally play up to its potential, if James Franklin can win a big game, and to watch Oregon’s offensive blitzkrieg get tested by the Nittany Lions’ dominant defensive front in a rematch of last year’s Big Ten title game.
Happy Valley under the lights in a whiteout game is about as good as college football gets, and Saturday’s primetime matchup between these top 10 ranked teams promises to deliver a very consequential result when all is said and done.
This game could prove to be a season-defining moment. Penn State has played an easy non-conference slate, even if there are still questions around the potency of an offense that returns the core of a gifted and experienced group of skill players.
Oregon has pummeled everything in its wake and boasts elite speed at every position, while Penn State is hoping to use this game to change the narrative around head coach James Franklin, who is 4-20 against AP top 10 opponents in his career.
When to watch: 7:30 p.m. on NBC
--
Alabama at Georgia
Why watch? Nick Saban’s successor is under very severe pressure as he goes on the road against the reigning SEC champion, already with one loss and with all eyes on Alabama as they look to avoid falling to .500 in college football’s game of the week.
Every decision Kalen DeBoer makes will be put under a microscope in this critical SEC road test after his Alabama team absorbed a stunning two-touchdown loss in the season opener at Florida State, and this week the competition will get much more intense.
The reigning SEC champions are coming off a signature, come-from-behind victory against rival Tennessee on the road that served as a big morale booster for an offense that was on the receiving end of some criticism early on this year.
But the Bulldogs are under some pressure of their own, going 1-6 against Alabama under head coach Kirby Smart, including a 41-34 loss in Tuscaloosa a year ago.
When to watch: 7:30 p.m. on ABC
--
What else you should watch
Ohio State at Washington. The first test for the Buckeyes on the road, coming off an idle week and setting what looks like a solid defense against a Huskies attack that ranks among the very best both in scoring, posting 62 points per game on average, and especially running the ball. 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Notre Dame at Arkansas. Suddenly, this Irish secondary defense looks extremely vulnerable and now it goes on the road against a very potent Razorbacks attack led by dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green. This could get interesting for 1-2 Notre Dame. 12 p.m. on ABC
Auburn at Texas A&M. Hugh Freeze is 0-5 on the road against ranked opponents as Auburn head coach, and is coming off a loss at Oklahoma last week heading into this test. This Aggie offense is humming with Marcel Reed dealing to Mario Craver, the most productive wideout in the SEC. 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Indiana at Iowa. Fernando Mendoza and the Hoosiers offense just pounded a ranked Illinois by a 63-10 count and have to keep their foot on the pedal against a better Iowa defense in order to prove last week was the rule and not the exception. 3:30 p.m. on Peacock