College football's best games on the Week 11 schedule you should watch today
As the Week 11 college football schedule gets underway today, we highlight those most important games that you should be watching this weekend.
Our second taste of November football brings us three games featuring head-to-head matchups involving ranked teams on the same field with plenty on the line, including...
- A massive Big 12 matchup between ranked teams that are fighting for playoff consideration,
- SEC hopefuls, one of which is undefeated and the other looking to pull off a huge upset, and
- Big Ten insurgents in what could end up being a trap game for a playoff contender.
Here are the most important games on the Week 11 college football schedule today that we’ll be watching, and that you should, too.
What you should watch on the Week 11 college football schedule today
All times Eastern
BYU at Texas Tech
Why watch? Because what happens here will directly impact the eventual playoff field with two top-ten ranked Big 12 title contenders going at it head-to-head
BYU remains the only undefeated team left in the Big 12 and one of four perfect squads still in college football, while Texas Tech has a little less margin for error, with the loss to Arizona State.
A loss here would put the Red Raiders roughly equal with Houston and Cincinnati, and even though they have a win against the former, would still be thrown into the mixer of Big 12 tiebreakers, a fate that would like to avoid.
When? 12 p.m. on ABC
Texas A&M at Missouri
Why watch? The last undefeated team in the SEC playing some generational football and seemingly headed for the playoff goes on the road against an upset-minded conference foe that can throw a wrench into those ambitions.
Mizzou’s own postseason hopes lay in tatters after falling to 2-2 in SEC games, but they have a chance to play one of college football’s biggest spoilers if they can knock off the undefeated Aggies in this matchup, and make a very good impression to the selectors in the process.
Texas A&M has played some of its best football on the road, including games against Notre Dame and LSU, and face two more SEC opponents away from home. They can still get an at-large spot if anything goes wrong, but they would prefer to avoid that situation.
When? 3:30 p.m. on ABC
Oregon at Iowa
Why watch? Ranked Big Ten rivals square off in a game a couple analysts have predicted could turn into a monster late-season upset.
A loss here effectively knocks the Ducks out of the picture to repeat as Big Ten champions, and their College Football Playoff hopes would take a big hit given they have two other games against currently-ranked teams in Washington and USC.
Iowa has the stuff to pull off the upset, playing its characteristic defense and with a solid 4-1 record in Big Ten competition, with that one loss coming by just 5 points against an Indiana team that currently leads the nation in margin of victory.
When? 3:30 p.m. on CBS
LSU at Alabama
Why watch? To see if Alabama can keep their streak alive against an SEC rival undergoing major program change after dumping its head coach.
Last November, the Crimson Tide played themselves out of the playoff picture. This November, they have a chance to play themselves into it.
Alabama is 5-0 in SEC play and on a seven-game win streak since the season-opening loss behind the Heisman-worthy play of quarterback Ty Simpson, while LSU is a hapless 5-3 and in transition after pulling the plug on Brian Kelly.
With apparently nothing to lose, could LSU pull off a massive upset here? We’ll see how what was supposed to be a dynamic offense looks during the coaching change, and if this defense can play up to its early-season standard and ground the Tide’s aerial attack.
When? 7:30 p.m. on ABC
College Football Playoff rankings
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Virginia
- Louisville
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Miami
- USC
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Washington
- Pittsburgh
- Tennessee