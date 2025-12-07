College football bowl games, schedule for 2025-26 announced
It’s finally here: months after the first kickoff, the 2025 college football schedule has shifted from the regular season, through Championship Saturday and Selection Sunday, and now it’s time to look ahead to the complete College Football Bowl Season leading up to the national championship.
Here’s your complete guide to the 2025-26 college football bowl season schedule, from the mid-December games right through the new 12-team playoff national championship race.
All times Eastern
College football bowl schedule 2025: Games, times, dates, how to watch
First, the College Football Playoff schedule
Friday, Dec. 19
First Round Game
Alabama at Oklahoma
8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 20
First Round Game
Miami at Texas A&M
12 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
First Round Game
Tulane at Ole Miss
3:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV
First Round Game
James Madison at Oregon
7:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV
Wednesday, Dec. 31
Cotton Bowl Quarterfinal
Miami/Texas A&M vs. Ohio State
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Thursday, Jan. 1
Orange Bowl Quarterfinal
JMU/Oregon vs. Texas Tech
12 p.m. on ESPN
Rose Bowl Quarterfinal
Alabama/Oklahoma vs. Indiana
4 p.m. on ESPN
Sugar Bowl Quarterfinal
Tulane/Ole Miss vs. Georgia
8 p.m. on ESPN
Thursday, Jan. 8
Fiesta Bowl Semifinal
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Friday, Jan. 9
Peach Bowl Semifinal
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Monday, Jan. 19
National Championship Game
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
The rest of the bowl games
Saturday, Dec. 13
Cricket Celebration Bowl
South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M
12 p.m. on ABC
LA Bowl
Boise State vs. Washington
8 p.m. on ABC
Tuesday, Dec. 16
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Troy vs. Jacksonville State
9 p.m. on ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 17
Cure Bowl
Old Dominion vs. USF
5 p.m. on ESPN
68 Ventures Bowl
Louisiana vs. Delaware
8:30 p.m. on ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 18
Xbox Bowl
Missouri State vs. Arkansas State
9 p.m. on ESPN2
Friday, Dec. 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan
11 a.m. on ESPN
Gasparilla Bowl
NC State vs. Memphis
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Monday, Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Utah State vs. Washington State
2 p.m. on ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 23
Boca Raton Bowl
Louisville vs. Toledo
2 p.m. on ESPN
New Orleans Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss
5:30 p.m. on ESPN
Frisco Bowl
UNLV vs. Ohio
9 p.m. on ESPN
Christmas Eve
Hawai'i Bowl
California vs. Hawai'i
8 p.m. on ESPN
Friday, Dec. 26
GameAbove Sports Bowl
Northwestern vs. Central Michigan
1 p.m. on ESPN
Rate Bowl
Minnesota vs. New Mexico
4:30 p.m. on ESPN
First Responder Bowl
UTSA vs. FIU
8 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina
11 a.m. on ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl
Clemson vs. Penn State
12 p.m. on ABC
Fenway Bowl
Army vs. UConn
2:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. BYU
3:30 p.m. on ABC
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
Fresno State vs. Miami (OH)
4:30 p.m. on The CW
New Mexico Bowl
San Diego State vs. North Texas
5:45 p.m. on ESPN
Gator Bowl
Virginia vs. Missouri
7:30 p.m. on ABC
Texas Bowl
LSU vs. Houston
9:15 p.m. on ESPN
Monday, Dec. 29
Birmingham Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. TBD
2 p.m. on ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 30
Independence Bowl
Louisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina
2 p.m. on ESPN
Music City Bowl
Illinois vs. Tennessee
5:30 p.m. on ESPN
Alamo Bowl
USC vs. TCU
9 p.m. on ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 31
ReliaQuest Bowl
Vanderbilt vs. Iowa
12 p.m. on ESPN
Sun Bowl
Duke vs. Arizona State
2 p.m. on CBS
Citrus Bowl
Texas vs. Michigan
3 p.m. on ABC
Las Vegas Bowl
Nebraska vs. Utah
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Friday, Jan. 2
Armed Forces Bowl
Rice vs. Texas State
1 p.m. on ESPN
Liberty Bowl
Navy vs. Cincinnati
4:30 p.m. on ESPN
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State
8 p.m. on ESPN
Holiday Bowl
SMU vs. Arizona
8 p.m. on Fox
