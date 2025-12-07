College football bowl games, schedule for 2025-26 announced

It’s finally here: months after the first kickoff, the 2025 college football schedule has shifted from the regular season, through Championship Saturday and Selection Sunday, and now it’s time to look ahead to the complete College Football Bowl Season leading up to the national championship.

Here’s your complete guide to the 2025-26 college football bowl season schedule, from the mid-December games right through the new 12-team playoff national championship race.

All times Eastern

College football bowl schedule 2025: Games, times, dates, how to watch

First, the College Football Playoff schedule

Friday, Dec. 19

First Round Game

Alabama at Oklahoma

8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 20

First Round Game

Miami at Texas A&M

12 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

First Round Game

Tulane at Ole Miss

3:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV

First Round Game

James Madison at Oregon

7:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Cotton Bowl Quarterfinal

Miami/Texas A&M vs. Ohio State

7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 1

Orange Bowl Quarterfinal

JMU/Oregon vs. Texas Tech

12 p.m. on ESPN

Rose Bowl Quarterfinal

Alabama/Oklahoma vs. Indiana

4 p.m. on ESPN

Sugar Bowl Quarterfinal

Tulane/Ole Miss vs. Georgia

8 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 8

Fiesta Bowl Semifinal

7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, Jan. 9

Peach Bowl Semifinal

7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, Jan. 19

National Championship Game

7:30 p.m. on ESPN

The rest of the bowl games

Saturday, Dec. 13

Cricket Celebration Bowl

South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M

12 p.m. on ABC

LA Bowl

Boise State vs. Washington

8 p.m. on ABC

Tuesday, Dec. 16

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Troy vs. Jacksonville State

9 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 17

Cure Bowl

Old Dominion vs. USF

5 p.m. on ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl

Louisiana vs. Delaware

8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 18

Xbox Bowl

Missouri State vs. Arkansas State

9 p.m. on ESPN2

Friday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan

11 a.m. on ESPN

Gasparilla Bowl

NC State vs. Memphis

2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Utah State vs. Washington State

2 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Boca Raton Bowl

Louisville vs. Toledo

2 p.m. on ESPN

New Orleans Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss

5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Frisco Bowl

UNLV vs. Ohio

9 p.m. on ESPN

Christmas Eve

Hawai'i Bowl

California vs. Hawai'i

8 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl

Northwestern vs. Central Michigan

1 p.m. on ESPN

Rate Bowl

Minnesota vs. New Mexico

4:30 p.m. on ESPN

First Responder Bowl

UTSA vs. FIU

8 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina

11 a.m. on ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl

Clemson vs. Penn State

12 p.m. on ABC

Fenway Bowl

Army vs. UConn

2:15 p.m. on ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Georgia Tech vs. BYU

3:30 p.m. on ABC

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Fresno State vs. Miami (OH)

4:30 p.m. on The CW

New Mexico Bowl

San Diego State vs. North Texas

5:45 p.m. on ESPN

Gator Bowl

Virginia vs. Missouri

7:30 p.m. on ABC

Texas Bowl

LSU vs. Houston

9:15 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, Dec. 29

Birmingham Bowl

Georgia Southern vs. TBD

2 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Independence Bowl

Louisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina

2 p.m. on ESPN

Music City Bowl

Illinois vs. Tennessee

5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Alamo Bowl

USC vs. TCU

9 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl

Vanderbilt vs. Iowa

12 p.m. on ESPN

Sun Bowl

Duke vs. Arizona State

2 p.m. on CBS

Citrus Bowl

Texas vs. Michigan

3 p.m. on ABC

Las Vegas Bowl

Nebraska vs. Utah

3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, Jan. 2

Armed Forces Bowl

Rice vs. Texas State

1 p.m. on ESPN

Liberty Bowl

Navy vs. Cincinnati

4:30 p.m. on ESPN

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State

8 p.m. on ESPN

Holiday Bowl

SMU vs. Arizona

8 p.m. on Fox

