College football bowl games, schedule for 2025-26 announced

What you need to know as the complete 2025-26 College Football Bowl Season schedule is announced by the selection committee, and what teams are playing where, and when.
James Parks|
The complete 2025-26 college football bowl schedule has been revealed leading up to the national championship.
The complete 2025-26 college football bowl schedule has been revealed leading up to the national championship. | Tim Heitman - Imagn Images

It’s finally here: months after the first kickoff, the 2025 college football schedule has shifted from the regular season, through Championship Saturday and Selection Sunday, and now it’s time to look ahead to the complete College Football Bowl Season leading up to the national championship.

Here’s your complete guide to the 2025-26 college football bowl season schedule, from the mid-December games right through the new 12-team playoff national championship race.

All times Eastern

College football bowl schedule 2025: Games, times, dates, how to watch

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

First, the College Football Playoff schedule

Friday, Dec. 19

First Round Game
Alabama at Oklahoma
8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 20

First Round Game
Miami at Texas A&M
12 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

First Round Game
Tulane at Ole Miss
3:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV

First Round Game
James Madison at Oregon
7:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Cotton Bowl Quarterfinal
Miami/Texas A&M vs. Ohio State
7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 1

Orange Bowl Quarterfinal
JMU/Oregon vs. Texas Tech
12 p.m. on ESPN

Rose Bowl Quarterfinal
Alabama/Oklahoma vs. Indiana
4 p.m. on ESPN

Sugar Bowl Quarterfinal
Tulane/Ole Miss vs. Georgia
8 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 8

Fiesta Bowl Semifinal
7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, Jan. 9

Peach Bowl Semifinal
7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, Jan. 19

National Championship Game
7:30 p.m. on ESPN

The rest of the bowl games

College football bowl games, schedule 2025
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday, Dec. 13

Cricket Celebration Bowl
South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M
12 p.m. on ABC

LA Bowl
Boise State vs. Washington
8 p.m. on ABC

Tuesday, Dec. 16

Salute to Veterans Bowl
Troy vs. Jacksonville State
9 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 17

Cure Bowl
Old Dominion vs. USF
5 p.m. on ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl
Louisiana vs. Delaware
8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 18

Xbox Bowl
Missouri State vs. Arkansas State
9 p.m. on ESPN2

Friday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan
11 a.m. on ESPN

Gasparilla Bowl
NC State vs. Memphis
2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Utah State vs. Washington State
2 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Boca Raton Bowl
Louisville vs. Toledo
2 p.m. on ESPN

New Orleans Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss
5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Frisco Bowl
UNLV vs. Ohio
9 p.m. on ESPN

Christmas Eve

Hawai'i Bowl
California vs. Hawai'i
8 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl
Northwestern vs. Central Michigan
1 p.m. on ESPN

Rate Bowl
Minnesota vs. New Mexico
4:30 p.m. on ESPN

First Responder Bowl
UTSA vs. FIU
8 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina
11 a.m. on ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl
Clemson vs. Penn State
12 p.m. on ABC

Fenway Bowl
Army vs. UConn
2:15 p.m. on ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. BYU
3:30 p.m. on ABC

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
Fresno State vs. Miami (OH)
4:30 p.m. on The CW

New Mexico Bowl
San Diego State vs. North Texas
5:45 p.m. on ESPN

Gator Bowl
Virginia vs. Missouri
7:30 p.m. on ABC

Texas Bowl
LSU vs. Houston
9:15 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, Dec. 29

Birmingham Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. TBD
2 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Independence Bowl
Louisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina
2 p.m. on ESPN

Music City Bowl
Illinois vs. Tennessee
5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Alamo Bowl
USC vs. TCU
9 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl
Vanderbilt vs. Iowa
12 p.m. on ESPN

Sun Bowl
Duke vs. Arizona State
2 p.m. on CBS

Citrus Bowl
Texas vs. Michigan
3 p.m. on ABC

Las Vegas Bowl
Nebraska vs. Utah
3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, Jan. 2

Armed Forces Bowl
Rice vs. Texas State
1 p.m. on ESPN

Liberty Bowl
Navy vs. Cincinnati
4:30 p.m. on ESPN

Duke's Mayo Bowl
Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State
8 p.m. on ESPN

Holiday Bowl
SMU vs. Arizona
8 p.m. on Fox

James Parks
