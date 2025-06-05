College Football HQ

College football bowl season, playoff schedule for 2025-26 revealed

Your first look at the complete schedule for the college football bowl season and playoff games.

James Parks

The full 2025-26 college football bowl season, playoff schedule
The full 2025-26 college football bowl season, playoff schedule / USA Today Sports | Imagn

The complete 44-game schedule for the 2025-26 college football bowl season and playoff field have been revealed, including 33 matchups set to air on either ABC or ESPN.

The full postseason will begin on Dec. 13 and end with the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 19, once again reflecting the much longer slate of games that are a result of the expanded playoff.

College football 2025-26 bowl, playoff schedule

All times Eastern

Dec. 31: Cotton Bowl CFP Quarterfinal, set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 1: Orange Bowl CFP Quarterfinal, set for 12 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 1: Rose Bowl CFP Quarterfinal, set for 4 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 1: Sugar Bowl CFP Quarterfinal, set for 8 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 8: Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal, set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 9: Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal, set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 19: National Championship, set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Non-College Football Playoff bowls

Dec. 13: Celebration Bowl, 12 p.m. on ABC

Dec. 13: LA Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 16: Salute to Veterans Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 17: Cure Bowl, 5 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 17: Gasparilla Bowl, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 19: Myrtle Beach Bowl, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 22: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 23: Boca Raton Bowl, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 23: New Orleans Bowl, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 23: Frisco Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 24: Hawai’i Bowl, 8 or 9 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 26: GameAbove Sports Bowl, 1 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 26: Rate Bowl, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 26: First Responder Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 27: Military Bowl, 11 a.m. on ESPN

Dec. 27: Pinstripe Bowl, 12 p.m. on ABC

Dec. 27: Fenway Bowl, 2:15 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 27: Pop-Tarts Bowl, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Dec. 27: Arizona Bowl, 4:30 p.m. on The CW

Dec. 27: New Mexico Bowl, 5:45 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 27: Gator Bowl, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Dec. 27: Texas Bowl, 9:15 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 29: Birmingham Bowl, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 30: Independence Bowl, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 30: Music City Bowl, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 30: Alamo Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 31: ReliaQuest Bowl, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 31: Sun Bowl, 2 p.m. on CBS

Dec. 31: Citrus Bowl, 3 p.m. on ABC

Dec. 31: Las Vegas Bowl, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 2: Armed Forces Bowl, 1 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 2: Liberty Bowl, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 2: Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN

TBD: Holiday Bowl, TBD on Fox

--

