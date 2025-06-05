College football bowl season, playoff schedule for 2025-26 revealed
The complete 44-game schedule for the 2025-26 college football bowl season and playoff field have been revealed, including 33 matchups set to air on either ABC or ESPN.
The full postseason will begin on Dec. 13 and end with the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 19, once again reflecting the much longer slate of games that are a result of the expanded playoff.
College football 2025-26 bowl, playoff schedule
All times Eastern
Dec. 31: Cotton Bowl CFP Quarterfinal, set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 1: Orange Bowl CFP Quarterfinal, set for 12 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 1: Rose Bowl CFP Quarterfinal, set for 4 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 1: Sugar Bowl CFP Quarterfinal, set for 8 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 8: Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal, set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 9: Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal, set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 19: National Championship, set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Non-College Football Playoff bowls
Dec. 13: Celebration Bowl, 12 p.m. on ABC
Dec. 13: LA Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 16: Salute to Veterans Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 17: Cure Bowl, 5 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 17: Gasparilla Bowl, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 19: Myrtle Beach Bowl, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 22: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 2 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 23: Boca Raton Bowl, 2 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 23: New Orleans Bowl, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 23: Frisco Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 24: Hawai’i Bowl, 8 or 9 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 26: GameAbove Sports Bowl, 1 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 26: Rate Bowl, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 26: First Responder Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 27: Military Bowl, 11 a.m. on ESPN
Dec. 27: Pinstripe Bowl, 12 p.m. on ABC
Dec. 27: Fenway Bowl, 2:15 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 27: Pop-Tarts Bowl, 3:30 p.m. on ABC
Dec. 27: Arizona Bowl, 4:30 p.m. on The CW
Dec. 27: New Mexico Bowl, 5:45 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 27: Gator Bowl, 7:30 p.m. on ABC
Dec. 27: Texas Bowl, 9:15 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 29: Birmingham Bowl, 2 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 30: Independence Bowl, 2 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 30: Music City Bowl, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 30: Alamo Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 31: ReliaQuest Bowl, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 31: Sun Bowl, 2 p.m. on CBS
Dec. 31: Citrus Bowl, 3 p.m. on ABC
Dec. 31: Las Vegas Bowl, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 2: Armed Forces Bowl, 1 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 2: Liberty Bowl, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 2: Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN
TBD: Holiday Bowl, TBD on Fox
