SEC Commissioner Warns of ‘Messy’ Transition Ahead for College Athletics

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey described the current state of college sports as a period of historic change. He recently spoke at the SEC basketball tournament in Nashville about the challenges facing the industry.

Sankey told reporters that the transition to a new model for collegiate sports will be both uncomfortable and messy. He emphasized that while the system will never return to its old form, the current situation requires significant improvement.

The commissioner remains focused on navigating legal battles over name, image, and likeness rules alongside shifting transfer portal dynamics, as he outlines in On3's latest piece from Chris Low. His comments come as major conferences and federal lawmakers weigh solutions for national standards.

SEC Commissioner warns of changes coming to college football's immediate future

Sankey’s outlook reflects a broader shift in power as the SEC and Big Ten exert influence over the College Football Playoff structure. While the playoff will stay at 12 teams for 2026, Sankey continues to advocate for 16 teams as the ideal number for the sport.

He pushed back against proposals for a 24-team field, noting that such a large bracket could eliminate traditional conference championship games. Several SEC coaches, including Georgia's Kirby Smart and Tennessee's Josh Heupel, have expressed openness to more expansion to keep postseason hopes alive for more programs.

Beyond the field of play, Sankey is calling for a quick policy reset regarding tampering and eligibility rules. He described current NCAA language on tampering as archaic and unsuitable for an environment where agents and NIL collectives now dominate.

Unlike the Big Ten, which requested a pause on tampering investigations, the SEC wants the NCAA to adjust its enforcement to match modern realities. Sankey also highlighted the need for national standards to prevent athletes from playing seven or eight years through state court rulings.

NEW: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey tells @Clowfb college athletics are in the middle of 'historic change' that will be 'messy' and 'uncomfortable'👀



"We're in the middle of historic change, and it's going to be messy. It's going to be uncomfortable. It's never going to be the way… pic.twitter.com/ujI6Zgw3bn — On3 (@On3) March 16, 2026

"We're in the middle of historic change, and it's going to be messy," Sankey said. "It's going to be uncomfortable. It's never going to be the way that it was, but doesn't have to be the way that it is."

He believes federal legislation, specifically the SCORE Act, is the most logical path to creating a stable environment for college students.

The commissioner recently participated in a roundtable with President Donald Trump to discuss these issues, including athlete employment status and antitrust protection.