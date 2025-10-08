College football games on TV today: Week 7 schedule for Wednesday
College football picks up its weekly schedule with some early matchups today as the Week 7 slate kicks off in primetime with two games with Conference USA action under the lights.
Everything seemed to change last weekend, as two top-ten ranked teams lost games in shocking fashion, with Texas and Penn State falling out of the rankings entirely, resulting in a major shuffle at the top of the polls and the early conference standings.
There’s also plenty of room among the Group of Five to still make a charge and make a good impression for the College Football Playoff selectors, but the teams in action today have a long way to go in that direction.
Here’s your look at what college football games are kicking off the Week 7 schedule today, and how you can watch the action.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Missouri State at Middle Tennessee
- Wed., Oct. 8
- 7:30 p.m.
- ESPN2
Missouri State is 2-3 overall this season with an 0-1 mark in Conference USA competition, while Middle Tennessee is just 1-4 with an 0-1 record in conference, with its one win by a single point against Nevada.
Missouri State quarterback Jacob Clark is a 65 percent passer with 1,195 yards and eight touchdowns with six interceptions. Nicholas Vattiato pilots the MTSU offense, a 59 percent thrower with 6 TD passes on the year.
Scoring points and stopping teams from scoring them has not been MTSU’s strong suit this season. It ranks 128th in scoring with just 16.4 points per game on average, and its defense is 115th among 136 FBS teams, allowing 31 points to opponents.
Likewise for Missouri State, which is 107th nationally in scoring just over 3 touchdowns per game, while its defense is 118th in surrendering nearly 32 points to opponents, that latter average weighed by the 73 the Bears allowed to USC in the season opener.
Otherwise, MSU has held the opposition to under 30 points in every other game.
Line: Missouri State -2.5, 49.5
Liberty at UTEP
- Wed., Oct. 8
- 8 p.m.
- CBSSN
Liberty was considered the preseason favorite in Conference USA, but has played to a meager 1-4 record entering Wednesday night’s game, beating Maine in the opener, but falling to Jacksonville State, Bowling Green, James Madison, and Old Dominion.
Key to those struggles has been an inability to convert drives into points, as the Flames come into this week ranked 125th nationally in scoring, with just 17 points on average.
UTEP is also 1-4 but playing some close games, even if those games are low-scoring, as it places 110th in FBS with just 20.8 points per game.
Malachi Nelson, the former five-star quarterback prospect and one-time USC hopeful, leads the UTEP offense, covering 1,142 yards in the air with 8 passing touchdowns and has multiple games with more than 1 TD pass this season.
Liberty’s offense is powered by its ground game, ranking among the top 60 in production and led by sophomore tailback Evan Dickens, averaging more than 5 yards per carry, while freshman Caden Williams is posting 4.8 yards per touch with 203 yards.
Line: Liberty -1.5, 46.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
