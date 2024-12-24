College football games today: Bowl schedule for Christmas Eve
It’s Christmas Eve, and along with the big holiday coming up tomorrow, there’s also another chance to catch some of the 2024 college football bowl schedule kicking off today.
So far on the bowl front, the Mountain West and AAC have performed the best, along with the SEC and Big Ten, while the ACC is just 0-3 after a particularly dismal playoff showing.
It’s two of those conferences in action today, as the Mountain West and Sun Belt are in action for the only bowl game on the schedule as Christmas Eve football kicks off way out west.
Mele Kalikimaka to you and yours on this Christmas as college football kicks off in Hawai’i. Here’s what and how you can watch as College Football Bowl Season marches on.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Hawai’i Bowl
USF vs. San Jose State
Tues., Dec. 24 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Line: San Jose -3
USF: While the Bulls couldn’t quite keep pace with the rest of the AAC this year, they did just enough to qualify for a bowl game, and we’ll see if this average passing offense can keep pace with what the Spartans can put on the field.
San Jose State: The Spartans rank fifth in FBS with over 325 passing yards per game, but struggle to balance things out, ranking third-worst nationally in rushing output, and don’t score as much as they should, ranking 73rd with just under 28 points per game.
What the models say
Most football analytical models project the Spartans will come through against the Bulls.
That includes the College Football Power Index, a computer prediction model that uses data points from both teams to simulate games 20,000 times and pick winners.
San Jose State is the narrow favorite in the matchup according to the index, coming out ahead in 53.5 percent of the computer’s most recent simulations of the game.
That leaves South Florida as the presumptive winner in the remaining 46.5 percent of sims.
How does that translate into an expected margin of victory in the game?
San Jose State is projected to be 1.5 points better than USF on the same field in both teams’ current composition, according to the model’s latest forecast.
College Football Playoff 2024 bracket
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Fiesta Bowl
Penn State vs. Boise State
Tues., Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Penn State made a statement in a rout against SMU at home in the first round game, inspired by a defensive effort that returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
Now, the Broncos and Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty await the Nittany Lions in the desert to test PSU’s strong run stop.
Line: Penn State -10.5
Peach Bowl
Texas vs. Arizona State
Wed., Jan. 1 | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Quinn Ewers had a hot start and then the Longhorns’ run game took over, fielding two 100-yard rushers in a 38-24 victory against Clemson at home in the first round.
That sets up a quarterfinal meeting with the Big 12 champion Sun Devils and tailback Cam Skattebo, who has 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground this season.
Line: Texas -13.5
Rose Bowl
Oregon vs. Ohio State
Wed., Jan. 1 | 5 p.m. | ESPN
The mood seemed dour in Columbus after the loss to Michigan, and then with news that Tennessee fans were apparently about to take over the Horseshoe, but the Buckeyes made the statement of the weekend by smashing one of the SEC’s best teams.
That sets up a rematch with the Big Ten champion Ducks, who beat OSU by a point back in October, and who boast one of college football’s most efficient and dynamic offenses.
Line: Ohio State -2.5
Sugar Bowl
Georgia vs. Notre Dame
Wed., Jan. 1 | 8:45 p.m. | ESPN
Notre Dame opened a big lead on Big Ten challenger Indiana in the first round, with Jeremiyah Love scoring a 98-yard touchdown, the longest score in College Football Playoff history, and then leaned on its defense to carry the way.
And that defense could find an angle against a Georgia offense that almost certainly won’t have starting quarterback Carson Beck as he considers surgery for his injured elbow, leaving the inexperienced Gunner Stockton under center to take on the Irish.
Line: Georgia -2.5
