College Football HQ

College football games today: Week 0 schedule for Saturday

Your look at the college football games on TV today as the Week 0 schedule gets underway.

James Parks

A preview of the Week 0 college football schedule as the 2025 season kicks off today.
A preview of the Week 0 college football schedule as the 2025 season kicks off today. / USA Today Sports | Imagn

As the 2025 college football season kicks off this weekend, here is your look at the complete schedule for the games on the Week 0 slate getting underway today.

Finally, college football is back.

Seven months after Ohio State lifted the national championship trophy by winning the first 12-team College Football Playoff, the world’s greatest sport returns to the field in the traditional Week 0 action on Saturday.

Naturally, the first game of the season takes place in Ireland, a new tradition as the 10th edition of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic gets things underway from Dublin.

Kansas State and Iowa State meet up in the Farmageddon rivalry, the first head-to-head matchup between teams in the AP top 25 rankings since the inaugural game of the 2002 season.

Fresno State and Kansas meet in another game involving a Power Four conference team, and will be the first game in Lawrence since the renovation on David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, and the Jayhawks have sold out all the tickets for the matchup.

The last game on the Week 0 schedule today finds Stanford on the road against Hawai'i, and the first outing for interim head coach Frank Reich, who took over the Cardinal after general manager Andrew Luck dismissed former coach Troy Taylor.

Here is the complete schedule for the Week 0 games on today, with updated times, TV channels, and the latest betting information and expert picks as college football makes its return, finally.

College football games today: Week 0 schedule for Saturday

All times Eastern, and game lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Kansas State vs. Iowa State
Sat., Aug. 23 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Kansas State -3.5, 50.5
FPI pick: Kansas State 62.3%

More: Kansas State vs. Iowa State prediction

Idaho State at UNLV
Sat., Aug. 23 | 4 p.m. | SSSEN/MW Network
Line: UNLV -26.5, 65.5
FPI pick: UNLV 98.8%

Fresno State at Kansas
Sat., Aug. 23 | 6:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Kansas -14.5, 50.5
FPI pick: Kansas 89.8%

Sam Houston at Western Kentucky
Sat., Aug. 23 | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Western Kentucky -9.5, 61.5
FPI pick: Western Kentucky 51.6%

Stanford at Hawai’i
Sat., Aug. 23 | 7:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Hawai’i -2.5, 50.5
FPI pick: Stanford 68.0%

--

AP top 25 college football rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Texas (25)
  2. Penn State (23)
  3. Ohio State (11)
  4. Clemson (4)
  5. Georgia (1)
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oregon (1)
  8. Alabama
  9. LSU
  10. Miami
  11. Arizona State
  12. Illinois
  13. South Carolina
  14. Michigan
  15. Florida
  16. SMU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Indiana
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Iowa State
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Tennessee
  25. Boise State

--

Read more from College Football HQ

feed

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.

Home/Schedules