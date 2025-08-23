College football games today: Week 0 schedule for Saturday
As the 2025 college football season kicks off this weekend, here is your look at the complete schedule for the games on the Week 0 slate getting underway today.
Finally, college football is back.
Seven months after Ohio State lifted the national championship trophy by winning the first 12-team College Football Playoff, the world’s greatest sport returns to the field in the traditional Week 0 action on Saturday.
Naturally, the first game of the season takes place in Ireland, a new tradition as the 10th edition of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic gets things underway from Dublin.
Kansas State and Iowa State meet up in the Farmageddon rivalry, the first head-to-head matchup between teams in the AP top 25 rankings since the inaugural game of the 2002 season.
Fresno State and Kansas meet in another game involving a Power Four conference team, and will be the first game in Lawrence since the renovation on David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, and the Jayhawks have sold out all the tickets for the matchup.
The last game on the Week 0 schedule today finds Stanford on the road against Hawai'i, and the first outing for interim head coach Frank Reich, who took over the Cardinal after general manager Andrew Luck dismissed former coach Troy Taylor.
Here is the complete schedule for the Week 0 games on today, with updated times, TV channels, and the latest betting information and expert picks as college football makes its return, finally.
All times Eastern, and game lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kansas State vs. Iowa State
Sat., Aug. 23 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Kansas State -3.5, 50.5
FPI pick: Kansas State 62.3%
More: Kansas State vs. Iowa State prediction
Idaho State at UNLV
Sat., Aug. 23 | 4 p.m. | SSSEN/MW Network
Line: UNLV -26.5, 65.5
FPI pick: UNLV 98.8%
Fresno State at Kansas
Sat., Aug. 23 | 6:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Kansas -14.5, 50.5
FPI pick: Kansas 89.8%
Sam Houston at Western Kentucky
Sat., Aug. 23 | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Western Kentucky -9.5, 61.5
FPI pick: Western Kentucky 51.6%
Stanford at Hawai’i
Sat., Aug. 23 | 7:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Hawai’i -2.5, 50.5
FPI pick: Stanford 68.0%
AP top 25 college football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (25)
- Penn State (23)
- Ohio State (11)
- Clemson (4)
- Georgia (1)
- Notre Dame
- Oregon (1)
- Alabama
- LSU
- Miami
- Arizona State
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Florida
- SMU
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Indiana
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Boise State
