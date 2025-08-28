College football games today: Week 1 schedule for Thursday
Let’s take a turn around the NCAA and get a preview of what college football games are on TV today as the Week 1 schedule gets an early start on Thursday.
The first full-ish day of college football action brings us 17 games on the schedule, including 10 matchups involving Power Four teams, with one head-to-head Power game, and one College Football Playoff team in the early action today.
Here is your look at the complete Week 1 schedule for all the college football games on TV today as the 2025 season gets underway.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Boise State at USF
Thurs., Aug. 28 | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Boise State -5.5
Our first look at the Ashton Jeanty-less Broncos fresh off their playoff run from a year ago, once again the favorites out of the Group of Six ranks, but needing to prove it against a tougher schedule that includes this unique cross-country road test early on.
FPI prediction: Boise State 64.5%
Ohio at Rutgers
Thurs., Aug. 28 | 6 p.m. | BTN
Line: Rutgers -15.5
Rutgers goes without lead rusher Kyle Monangai but retains quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who needs to improve after leading college football’s 92nd passing attack, and the Scarlet Knights look to win their sixth-straight season opener.
FPI prediction: Rutgers 83.6%
Lafayette at Bowling Green
Thurs., Aug. 28 | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Bowling Green -15.5
Eddie George steps into a head coaching role at Bowling Green in one of college football’s more notable coaching changes, looking to revive the Falcons after a 7-6 finish a year ago in his debut against FCS opponent Lafayette.
FPI prediction: Bowling Green 95.5%
East Carolina at NC State
Thurs., Aug. 28 | 7 p.m. | ACCN
Line: NC State -13.5
East Carolina dropped the Wolfpack in a notable upset during bowl season last December, and now the Pirates get a chance to do it again, while NC State looks for some revenge. Both teams return their quarterbacks from the 2024 meeting.
FPI prediction: NC State 69.7%
Jacksonville St. at UCF
Thurs., Aug. 28 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: UCF -20.5
Scott Frost is back after leading UCF to an undefeated record in 2017. The Knights, who return 14 defensive players, have won 15 of their last 18 home openers and 10 straight, while Jax State debuts Rutgers transfer Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback.
FPI prediction: UCF 89.6%
Delaware State at Delaware
Thurs., Aug. 28 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Delaware -31.5
Delaware plays its first-ever game as an FBS football program against its in-state rival.
FPI prediction: Delaware 98.3%
St. Francis at UL Monroe
Thurs., Aug. 28 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: UL Monroe -23.5
UL Monroe was just 5-7 last season, but went 4-2 at home and has won its last seven straight games at home against non-conference opponents.
FPI prediction: UL Monroe 96.3%
Wyoming at Akron
Thurs., Aug. 28 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Wyoming -5.5
Wyoming’s offense suffered a downturn last season, but should churn out more than a Zips attack that has struggled the last several years. This is the schools’ first-ever meeting.
FPI prediction: Akron 50.5%
Central Arkansas at Missouri
Thurs., Aug. 28 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Line: Missouri -36.5
Missouri oversees some notable roster losses at quarterback and wide receiver, but returns enough of this defense to hold the line while the SEC hopefuls play their first six games of the season at home.
FPI prediction: Missouri 98%
Elon at Duke
Thurs., Aug. 28 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Duke -34.5
Manny Diaz enters Year 2 at Duke badly needing to revive an offense that ranked 108th nationally in total output, 127th in rushing, and 78th in scoring.
FPI prediction: Duke 97.2%
UT Martin at Oklahoma State
Thurs., Aug. 28 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Oklahoma State -20.5
Mike Gundy didn’t win a single game in Big 12 competition a year ago, his 20th at the school, and the Cowboys are looking for their 30th straight home opening victory.
FPI prediction: Oklahoma State 92.7%
Buffalo at Minnesota
Thurs., Aug. 28 | 8 p.m. | FS1
Line: Minnesota -17.5
Minnesota’s defense was 9th nationally in scoring and 5th in total production but is under new management, while this offense leans on Darius Taylor in hopes of resurrecting a ground game that was 109th in output last season.
FPI prediction: Minnesota 92%
Stephen F. Austin at Houston
Thurs., Aug. 28 | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Houston -22.5
Houston brings on two new coordinators and makes eight replacements on offense, including four on the line, but also add former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman.
FPI prediction: Houston 87.2%
Alabama State at UAB
Thurs., Aug. 28 | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: No line
Eddie Robinson, Jr. has completed three straight winning seasons at A&M and his defense didn’t allow a single touchdown in nine quarters a year ago, while Trent Dilfer is on the hot seat at UAB, going 7-17 in two seasons.
FPI prediction: UAB 94.4%
Nebraska at Cincinnati
Thurs., Aug. 28 | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Nebraska -6.5
Dylan Raiola takes command of the Cornhuskers’ offense again, this time with Dana Holgorsen calling the plays and getting more aggressive, as Nebraska opens up at home under the lights against Big 12 visitor Cincinnati.
FPI prediction: Nebraska 66.2%
Miami (OH) at Wisconsin
Thurs., Aug. 28 | 9 p.m. | BTN
Line: Wisconsin -17.5
Luke Fickell needs to right the ship quickly before the Badgers lose faith in him, and he’ll have few chances to prove himself against a schedule some have called the toughest in college football this season.
FPI prediction: Wisconsin 83%
Stony Brook at San Diego State
Thurs., Aug. 28 | 10 p.m. | MWN
Line: San Diego State -18.5
The Aztecs are coming off a sluggish 3-9 effort last season, their worst mark in football since a 2-10 finish in 2008, and oddsmakers are still lukewarm on their chances, with a meager 4.5 win total projection on the books.
FPI prediction: San Diego State 93.3%
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
