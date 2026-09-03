College Football Games Today: What to Watch on TV on Thursday Night

Coming off our initial impression of the 2026 college football season, the Week 1 schedule gets more properly underway today, as a pair of Power Four conference hopefuls make their debut in the NCAA’s first Thursday night action of the year.

One insurgent contender from the SEC and another coming out of the Big 12, both ranked in the preseason AP poll , will play their first action of the season. Here’s how you can watch what unfolds tonight.

College Football Games Today: Week 1 Schedule for Thursday Night

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 25 Missouri

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Thurs., Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network

Don’t expect to see Ahmad Hardy on the field for Missouri in its home opener, after the star tailback was ruled unable to appear in this first game by team staff after he was shot in the leg during a scary incident this offseason.

The good news is that Hardy should be back eventually after being medically cleared to play at some point this season. That will be a huge help for an offense that undergoes a serious transition, but retains who was the SEC’s leading rusher a year ago.

Austin Simmons steps in at quarterback for the Tigers after coming over as a transfer from Ole Miss, and his top outlet could be Cayden Lee, also a former Rebel, who jumped over to Mizzou this offseason.

Line: Missouri -55.5, O/U 61.5

Idaho at 21 Utah

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Thurs. Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. on ESPNU

For the first time in two decades, Kyle Whittingham won’t be on the sideline for the Utes after resigning and switching over to leading the Michigan football program, allowing for Morgan Scalley to step in for good at the helm for the Utes.

Sitting as more than five touchdown favorites against the Vandals, who are already 0-1 after a loss to Cal Poly in Week 0, Utah will focus on controlling the line of scrimmage defensively against an Idaho offense that does have some pop to it, and testing out what they have in what will be a new-look wide receiver corps.

Line: Utah -36.5, O/U 59.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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