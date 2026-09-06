College Football Games Today: Week 1 TV Schedule for Sunday

College football revealed most of its Week 1 schedule over the traditional Saturday games, but there’s more to come today as the Sunday matchups kick off.

Three more games are set to get underway, with four AP top 25 teams on the field, at least one of which will lose, as a primetime SEC vs. ACC clash features two teams that debuted in the preseason poll, the only ranked-on-ranked game of the week.

College Football Games Today: What to Watch on Sunday

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Washington State at 17 Washington

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Sun., Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. on NBC

A very early Apple Cup that could have some consequences in the Big Ten pecking order later on as the Huskies go on to play a very interesting schedule going forward that could determine who, and who isn’t, at the top of that conference later this season.

For now, Washington is ranked and still with Demond Williams, a potent dual threat player, at the quarterback position in an offense that otherwise is in transition after losing some key contributors, but UW is still a more than 3 TD favorite over the Cougs.

Line: Washington -23.5, 51.5

Wisconsin vs. 4 Notre Dame

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Sun. Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC

It could be now or never for Luke Fickell, just 17-21 overall in four seasons, but the Badgers are sticking with him for now, and giving him a leg-up by investing more in a roster that was college football’s second-worst offense nationally last season.

Notre Dame could stumble a little out of the gate after losing its dynamic duo at running back, but it returns quarterback CJ Carr and a group of talented receivers, not to mention the bulk of a defense that was among the very best in the country a year ago.

Line: Notre Dame -21, 46.5

24 Louisville vs. 9 Ole Miss

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Sun. Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Pete Golding takes over for good at Ole Miss after Lane Kiffin walked out on the program, and he brings back some critical continuity, with arguably the SEC’s best quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and school record-breaking back Kewan Lacy to drive this offense again.

But the Cardinals are a tough-out, with lead rusher Isaac Brown returning as one of college football’s most singularly productive skill players who will credibly test what the Rebels can do at the line of scrimmage. Louisville has ACC title (and thus playoff) ambitions, and winning games like this prove they belong.

Line: Ole Miss -6.5, 54.5

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