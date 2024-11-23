College Football HQ

College football games today: Week 13 scores, schedule for Saturday

Tracking the live scores for the most important games on the Week 13 college football schedule today.

James Parks

What you need to know as the Week 13 college football schedule kicks off today as we track the live scores around the country.
College football kicks off its Week 13 schedule today with some notable matchups across the country. Here is your guide to the full schedule and live scores for Saturday’s biggest games.

College football games, scores today: Week 13 schedule for Saturday

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

LIVE ... Week 13 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated

Indiana at Ohio State
Sat., Nov. 23 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Ohio State -10.5

Wake Forest at Miami
Sat., Nov. 23 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Miami -23.5

Ole Miss at Florida
Sat., Nov. 23 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Ole Miss -12

SMU at Virginia
Sat., Nov. 23 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: SMU -10

Illinois at Rutgers
Sat., Nov. 23 | 12 p.m. | Peacock
Line: Rutgers -1.5

UMass at Georgia
Sat., Nov. 23 | 12:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Georgia -42

UTEP at Tennessee
Sat., Nov. 23 | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Tennessee -41

Kentucky at Texas
Sat., Nov. 23 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas -20.5

Penn State at Minnesota
Sat., Nov. 23 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Penn State -12

BYU at Arizona State
Sat., Nov. 23 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Arizona State -3

Colorado at Kansas
Sat., Nov. 23 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Colorado -3

The Citadel at Clemson
Sat., Nov. 23 | 3:30 p.m. | The CW
Line: N/A

Wofford at South Carolina
Sat., Nov. 23 | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: N/A

Missouri at Mississippi State
Sat., Nov. 23 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Line: Missouri -8

Army vs. Notre Dame
Sat., Nov. 23 | 7 p.m. | NBC
Line: Notre Dame -14

Boise State at Wyoming
Sat., Nov. 23 | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Boise State -23

Alabama at Oklahoma
Sat., Nov. 23 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -14

Texas A&M at Auburn
Sat., Nov. 23 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -2.5

Iowa State at Utah
Sat., Nov. 23 | 7:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Iowa State -7

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Indiana
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Alabama
  8. Miami
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Georgia
  11. Tennessee
  12. Boise State
  13. SMU
  14. BYU
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Colorado
  17. Clemson
  18. South Carolina
  19. Army
  20. Tulane
  21. Arizona State
  22. Iowa State
  23. Missouri
  24. UNLV
  25. Illinois

What the College Football Playoff looks like today

Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions

First-Round Byes

No. 1 Oregon
Presumed Big Ten champion

No. 2 Texas
Presumed SEC champion

No. 3 Miami
Presumed ACC champion

No. 4 Boise State
Presumed Mountain West champion

First-Round games

No. 12 BYU at
No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 4 Boise State

No. 9 Alabama at
No. 8 Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon

No. 11 Georgia at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 Miami

No. 10 Ole Miss at
No. 7 Indiana
Winner plays No. 2 Texas

First team out: Tennessee

Second team out: SMU

James Parks
James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

