College football games today: Week 13 scores, schedule for Saturday

College football kicks off its Week 13 schedule today with some notable matchups across the country. Here is your guide to the full schedule and live scores for Saturday’s biggest games.
College football games, scores today: Week 13 schedule for Saturday
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Indiana at Ohio State
Sat., Nov. 23 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Ohio State -10.5
Wake Forest at Miami
Sat., Nov. 23 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Miami -23.5
Ole Miss at Florida
Sat., Nov. 23 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Ole Miss -12
SMU at Virginia
Sat., Nov. 23 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: SMU -10
Illinois at Rutgers
Sat., Nov. 23 | 12 p.m. | Peacock
Line: Rutgers -1.5
UMass at Georgia
Sat., Nov. 23 | 12:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Georgia -42
UTEP at Tennessee
Sat., Nov. 23 | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Tennessee -41
Kentucky at Texas
Sat., Nov. 23 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas -20.5
Penn State at Minnesota
Sat., Nov. 23 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Penn State -12
BYU at Arizona State
Sat., Nov. 23 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Arizona State -3
Colorado at Kansas
Sat., Nov. 23 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Colorado -3
The Citadel at Clemson
Sat., Nov. 23 | 3:30 p.m. | The CW
Line: N/A
Wofford at South Carolina
Sat., Nov. 23 | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: N/A
Missouri at Mississippi State
Sat., Nov. 23 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Line: Missouri -8
Army vs. Notre Dame
Sat., Nov. 23 | 7 p.m. | NBC
Line: Notre Dame -14
Boise State at Wyoming
Sat., Nov. 23 | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Boise State -23
Alabama at Oklahoma
Sat., Nov. 23 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -14
Texas A&M at Auburn
Sat., Nov. 23 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -2.5
Iowa State at Utah
Sat., Nov. 23 | 7:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Iowa State -7
College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Boise State
- SMU
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Colorado
- Clemson
- South Carolina
- Army
- Tulane
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
What the College Football Playoff looks like today
Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Oregon
Presumed Big Ten champion
No. 2 Texas
Presumed SEC champion
No. 3 Miami
Presumed ACC champion
No. 4 Boise State
Presumed Mountain West champion
First-Round games
No. 12 BYU at
No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 4 Boise State
No. 9 Alabama at
No. 8 Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon
No. 11 Georgia at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 Miami
No. 10 Ole Miss at
No. 7 Indiana
Winner plays No. 2 Texas
First team out: Tennessee
Second team out: SMU
