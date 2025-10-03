College football games today: Week 6 schedule for Friday
What you need to know as the Week 6 college football schedule gets an early start today as five games kick off across the country on Friday.
That action includes one matchup featuring a head-to-head game in the Power Four, with one ranked team also in action under the lights.
College football was witness to some very consequential action last weekend, with four games involving ranked teams playing against each other, and sorting out some of the early contenders from the pretenders in the initial conference and playoff pictures.
Here’s your look at the complete college football schedule as the Week 6 action gets underway today.
College football games today: Week 6 schedule for Friday
All times Eastern, game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Western Kentucky at Delaware
Fri., Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Delaware -2.5
Delaware is a narrow favorite in this matchup, sitting at 3-1 overall with a 2-2 mark against the spread, knocking off FIU by a good margin a couple weeks ago, and upsetting UConn.
Nick Minicucci leads the offense with 1,065 passing yards and 8 touchdown passes with 4 rushing scores. Western Kentucky is led by Maverick McIvor, who has 1,474 yards passing and 11 TDs.
--
Charlotte at USF
Fri., Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: USF -27.5
Byrum Brown is a 63 percent passer for USF with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while rushing for another 2 TDs, and senior Chas Nimrod is his principal target with 14 catches for 367 yards and 2 scores.
In his first year at Charlotte, quarterback Conner Harrell ha 737 yards passing with 4 touchdowns with 2 picks while rushing for 2 more scores. E. Jai Mason is his top wideout, with 20 grabs for 308 yards and 3 touchdowns.
--
New Mexico at San Jose State
Fri., Oct. 3 | 10 p.m. | FS1
Line: San Jose State -2.5
San Jose State is sitting at 1-3 overall under second-year coach Ken Niumatalolo, led by Walker Eget, a senior quarterback with 1,187 yards and 6 touchdowns in an offense that averages nearly 25 points per game but still struggles to run the ball, averaging just over 103 yards per game.
First-year coach Jason Eck leads the Lobos into their Mountain West debut at 3-1 overall. Jack Layne has 818 yards passing and tailback Scottre Humphrey has 263 rushing yards.
--
West Virginia at No. 23 BYU
Fri., Oct. 3 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: BYU -19.5
Expect a lot of running the football as both these offenses rely on it this season. BYU is 9th in FBS with over 251 yards per game on the ground while ranking 105th in passing, while West Virginia is 108th in passing and 24th in rushing with 216 yards on average.
West Virginia is still finding its way with Rich Rod back at the helm, sitting at 0-2 in Big 12 play and allowing 89 combined points to Utah and Kansas while scoring 24 on offense.
BYU is a perfect 4-0 overall and 1-0 in Big 12 games after escaping Colorado with a close win, but the schedule is about to get much harder for the Cougars and their conference title ambitions, including with two future road games against currently-ranked Iowa State and Texas Tech, so winning games like this with style will be crucial.
--
Colorado State at San Diego State
Fri., Oct. 3 | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: San Diego State -5.5
Neither of these offenses are lighting up any scoreboards this season, but the Aztecs boast one of the more proficient defenses in the country, allowing just 3.7 yards per play to opponents.
San Diego State is 3-1 overall with wins over Stony Brook, Cal, and Northern Illinois under second-year head coach Sean Lewis.
Colorado State is 1-3 and head coach Jay Norvell is under considerable pressure to get things right coming off an 8-5 finish the year prior.
--