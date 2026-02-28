College Football Schedule Release Delayed Amid Conference Realignment

The Sun Belt Conference is delaying the release of its 2026 football schedule as it waits for clarity on its newest member. Typically, the league announces its dates around March 1. That timeline has been pushed back while Louisiana Tech and Conference USA continue a legal and financial dispute.

The delay stems from the timing of Louisiana Tech's move to the Sun Belt. While the Bulldogs intended to join for the 2026 season, Conference USA (CUSA) claims the school did not provide the required 14-month notice. This disagreement has led to a lawsuit and ongoing negotiations regarding exit fees.

If a resolution is not reached soon, the Sun Belt faces a scheduling crisis. The conference currently uses a divisional format, but the departure of Texas State to the Pac-12 left the league with 13 teams.

Without Louisiana Tech, the conference would have an odd number of members, potentially forcing it to abandon divisions entirely for the 2026 season.

Louisiana Tech, Conference USA exit negotiations delay Sun Belt schedule

The conflict centers on when Louisiana Tech officially decided to leave CUSA. Court records show a May 2025 letter from University President Jim Henderson discussing the transition. However, the school did not formally notify CUSA until July 14, 2025. This gap is significant because CUSA distributed millions of dollars to the school in late June.

CUSA argues that the school intentionally delayed its notice to collect that payment. Under conference bylaws, schools that have given notice are not eligible for such distributions. A Louisiana court recently ruled against the university system, ordering it to pay penalties and release more records.

The court found the school withheld documents that might prove it had decided to leave months earlier than stated.

Louisiana Tech maintains that it complied with all record requests. School officials stated that the move is necessary for the well-being of student-athletes and the local economy.

They still intend to join the Sun Belt this July, but CUSA remains firm that the notice was untimely. This leaves the 2026 season in limbo.

The Sun Belt Conference WILL NOT release its 2026 football schedule in the next few days, as it typically does around March 1 each year, I'm told.



Still working out if La Tech will join the Sun Belt for 2026 or 2027 (Bulldogs would have to pay exit fee to CUSA to join in '26). — Creg Stephenson the First (@CregStephenson) February 26, 2026

If the Bulldogs cannot join by 2026, the Sun Belt may be forced into a "divisionless" format. This would be a historic shift for the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

The Sun Belt is currently the last FBS conference to utilize a divisional system. An unbalanced 13-team league would make that system near impossible to maintain fairly.

For now, the Sun Belt is holding its schedule until the legal path clears. The league needs a 14th member to keep its East and West divisions balanced. If negotiations between Louisiana Tech and CUSA stall further, the conference will have to release a temporary, single-standings schedule.