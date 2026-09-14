Why Mike Norvell Should Be Very Worried About Florida State’s Latest Big Move

It was no secret that Mike Norvell came into the 2026 college football season as one of the few head coaches who truly was working to keep his job , and now a major move that took place behind the scenes at Florida State may have just moved him closer to the chopping block.

The decision by the school to part ways with athletic director Michael Alford may not spell the end of the Norvell era just yet with the Seminoles, but the decision does arguably lay the groundwork for what most people think will be a change at the head of the football program eventually, one that now looks even more likely.

Why It Matters for Mike Norvell

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For one thing, the Seminole coach’s most important remaining shield has been taken down. Alford was the one who took the heat and protected Norvell from all that criticism through some of the football team’s most brutal recent stretches. Without him, the coach has lost his main public ally in the administration.

A new boss is now in place to make critical decisions. Interim athletic director Bruce Warwick is running the show now, but school president Richard McCullough made the call to fire Alford. McCullough and an incoming permanent AD will evaluate Norvell on their own terms, and those of his team’s performance on the field.

Alford’s departure clearly shows a more formal confirmation that Norvell is coaching on borrowed time, signaling that Florida State finally lost confidence in Alford making any more decisions for the athletic department, nor especially for the football program, one of which previously was to award the embattled Seminoles coach with a new extension that comes with a massive buyout.

Decision Time for Florida State

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The move to fire Alford comes at an important moment for Florida State, which is facing serious athletic department-related debts, and notably concerns around its revenue sharing contracts, which have drawn considerable industry backlash for containing unusually strict, one-sided provisions, and a great financial strain for the program.

Florida State officials have publicly pointed to a revenue distribution gap as a result of being in the ACC in an era where SEC and Big Ten members are bringing in more money, ultimately leading the school to sue its conference over its grant of rights deal. That ended in a settlement that reduced the exit fee by $18 million per year.

McCullough credited Alford for several accomplishments, including major renovations and an historic total growth of revenue since 2022, but the athletic department is still said to have the highest debt of any in the country at $437 million , and the school has not realized enough return on investment around roster funding, with Florida State paying less than what ACC counterparts like rival Miami are spending.

Seminoles Have Crashed Since 2023

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Just three seasons ago, Norvell had Florida State playing an undefeated regular season and winning the ACC Championship, but that team was controversially left out of the last four-team College Football Playoff in favor of one-loss SEC champion Alabama.

Since then, the Seminoles program has been in freefall. That postseason, it saw scores of players decline to appear in the Orange Bowl against Georgia, one that it lost by 60 points. Norvell won 2 games the next year and 5 after that, compiling an 8-18 record since. He is just 39-35 overall.

What Comes Next?

That’s still anyone’s guess, but the Alford exit does appear to be one domino falling in the direction of an eventual separation from the Seminoles football coach.

Moving on from Norvell would trigger one of the largest buyouts in college football history thanks to that deal Alford gave him, an extension signed in 2024 that runs through the 2031 season and includes heavily guaranteed terms that make firing expensive.

How expensive? Around $51 million if he’s fired without cause before the end of the 2026 season, a figure that drops to $46.7 million after Dec. 1. Is that an amount Florida State is willing to pay?

Judging by this recent move, the school looks to be in the mood for sweeping changes, however much they cost.