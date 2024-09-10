College football Week 3 schedule: Top 25 games, betting odds
Coming out of a weekend full of major upsets and statement wins, and losses, the Week 3 college football schedule brings us more intriguing matchups that could have an impact on how the playoff race shapes up as the season marches on.
Alabama heads to Wisconsin in an early-season SEC vs. Big Ten matchup, while a top-10 ranked Missouri looks to hold serve at home against a ranked ACC challenger in Boston College.
Some in-state rivalry games kick off this weekend, too, as the Civil War gets underway between Oregon and Oregon State, the Battle of Brothers between Utah and Utah State, and the Apple Cup with Washington and Washington State on the same field.
Arizona at Kansas State
Friday at 8 p.m. on Fox
Kansas State -7. Don't call it a Big 12 game, because technically it's not. But these are Big 12 teams, both in the conference title chase, Arizona coming off a close-run thing against Northern Arizona, and Kansas State having survived against Tulane on the road last week.
Alabama at Wisconsin
12 p.m. on Fox
Alabama -16. The first big road test for Kalen DeBoer and the Tide at Camp Randall, one of college football's more raucous environments, but Alabama should have a decided edge when it comes to skill talent and team speed.
Oklahoma State at Tulsa
12 p.m. on ESPN2
Oklahoma State -20. Coming off a close one against Arkansas at home, the Cowboys visit in-state Tulsa hoping to get Ollie Gordon back on track and fix up some holes on defense.
LSU at South Carolina
12 p.m. on ABC
LSU -7.5. The Gamecocks pounded Kentucky on the road last week and has some pass rushing ability against a strong LSU line, but the Tigers are struggling at running the ball.
Arkansas State at Michigan
12 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Michigan -22.5. A chance for the champs to re-group after an ugly loss to Texas, hoping to find some momentum at quarterback, which appears to be a real weakness.
Boston College at Missouri
12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
Missouri -16.5. A big line for the Tigers at home despite some real offensive production from Thomas Castellanos and the Eagles' offense, but Mizzou is yet to allow a point in two games this season.
Oregon at Oregon State
3:30 p.m. on Fox
Oregon -16.5. Two close games for the Ducks and some sudden questions on both lines of scrimmage, which were expected to be this team's strength.
Ball State at Miami
3:30 p.m. on ACC Network
Miami -36.5. Just about a sure thing for the Hurricanes to move to 3-0 and take another important step in what looks like a more wide-open, early ACC title picture.
Tulane at Oklahoma
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Oklahoma -13.5. Dealing with injuries and coming off a strangely-close game against Houston, the Sooners need to be on guard against a Tulane team that almost beat Kansas State.
Notre Dame at Purdue
3:30 p.m. on CBS
Notre Dame -12.5. Purdue may not be the class of the Big Ten on paper, but the Fighting Irish are suspect after the Northern Illinois loss, and Riley Leonard's offense is not there yet.
Utah at Utah State
4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Utah -21.5. All eyes are on quarterback Cameron Rising after he suffered an injury to his throwing hand last week and the Utes needing him to keep this offense on pace.
Ole Miss at Wake Forest
6:30 p.m. on The CW
Ole Miss -23. After trouncing two over-matched opponents, the Rebels get a road trip to a Power conference team, but the Deacons lost to Virginia last week.
UTSA at Texas
7 p.m. on ESPN
Texas -34. The Roadrunners were talked about as a potential Group of Five playoff team, and while their loss last week put that talk on hold, this team still has some solid skill threats.
Georgia at Kentucky
7:30 p.m. on ABC
Georgia -24. Scoring 6 points against South Carolina last week doesn't bode well for the Wildcats, who now get the class of college football.
Northern Iowa at Nebraska
7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Nebraska -28.5. Coming off a big win over Colorado, the Cornhuskers are now ranked and can't afford to overlook the Panthers before the Big Ten sked kicks off.
Kent State at Tennessee
7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
Tennessee -49.5. Nico Iamaleava and this offense get a lot of the attention, but the Vols' front seven could be what puts this team in the SEC title chase.
