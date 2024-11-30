College football games today: Rivalry Week scores, schedule for Saturday
College football kicks off its Week 14 schedule today with some notable matchups across the country. Here is your guide to the full schedule and live scores for Saturday’s biggest games.
College football games, scores today: Week 14 schedule for Saturday
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
LIVE ... Week 14 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
Michigan at Ohio State
Sat., Nov. 30 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Ohio State -19.5
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Sat., Nov. 30 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Tennessee -11
South Carolina at Clemson
Sat., Nov. 30 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Clemson -2.5
Illinois at Northwestern
Sat., Nov. 30 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Line: Illinois -7.5
Maryland at Penn State
Sat., Nov. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Penn State -25.5
Notre Dame at USC
Sat., Nov. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Notre Dame -7.5
Miami at Syracuse
Sat., Nov. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Miami -11
Cal at SMU
Sat., Nov. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: SMU -13.5
Auburn at Alabama
Sat., Nov. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -10.5
Arizona State at Arizona
Sat., Nov. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Arizona State -8.5
Arkansas at Missouri
Sat., Nov. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | SECN
Line: Missouri -3
Purdue at Indiana
Sat., Nov. 30 | 7 p.m. | FS1
Line: Indiana -29
Washington at Oregon
Sat., Nov. 30 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Oregon -18.5
Texas at Texas A&M
Sat., Nov. 30 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas -5
Kansas State at Iowa State
Sat., Nov. 30 | 7:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Iowa State -2.5
Nevada at UNLV
Sat., Nov. 30 | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: UNLV -17.5
Houston at BYU
Sat., Nov. 30 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Line: BYU -13
College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Arizona State
- Tulane
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Kansas State
- Colorado
What the College Football Playoff looks like today
Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Oregon
Projected Big Ten champion
No. 2 Texas
Projected SEC champion
No. 3 Miami
Projected ACC champion
No. 4 Boise State
Projected Mountain West champion
First-Round Games
No. 12 Arizona State at
No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 4 Boise State
No. 9 Tennessee at
No. 8 Georgia
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon
No. 11 Indiana at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 Miami
No. 10 SMU at
No. 7 Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 2 Texas
First team out: Clemson
Second team out: Alabama
