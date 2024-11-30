College Football HQ

College football games today: Rivalry Week scores, schedule for Saturday

Tracking the live scores for the most important games on the Week 14 college football schedule today.



SI updates the live scores for the biggest games on the Rivalry Week college football schedule across the country today.
SI updates the live scores for the biggest games on the Rivalry Week college football schedule across the country today. / USA Today Sports | IMAGN

College football kicks off its Week 14 schedule today with some notable matchups across the country. Here is your guide to the full schedule and live scores for Saturday’s biggest games.

College football games, scores today: Week 14 schedule for Saturday

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

LIVE ... Week 14 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated

Michigan at Ohio State
Sat., Nov. 30 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Ohio State -19.5

Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Sat., Nov. 30 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Tennessee -11

South Carolina at Clemson
Sat., Nov. 30 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Clemson -2.5

Illinois at Northwestern
Sat., Nov. 30 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Line: Illinois -7.5

Maryland at Penn State
Sat., Nov. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Penn State -25.5

Notre Dame at USC
Sat., Nov. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Notre Dame -7.5

Miami at Syracuse
Sat., Nov. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Miami -11

Cal at SMU
Sat., Nov. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: SMU -13.5

Auburn at Alabama
Sat., Nov. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -10.5

Arizona State at Arizona
Sat., Nov. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Arizona State -8.5

Arkansas at Missouri
Sat., Nov. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | SECN
Line: Missouri -3

Purdue at Indiana
Sat., Nov. 30 | 7 p.m. | FS1
Line: Indiana -29

Washington at Oregon
Sat., Nov. 30 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Oregon -18.5

Texas at Texas A&M
Sat., Nov. 30 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas -5

Kansas State at Iowa State
Sat., Nov. 30 | 7:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Iowa State -2.5

Nevada at UNLV
Sat., Nov. 30 | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: UNLV -17.5

Houston at BYU
Sat., Nov. 30 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Line: BYU -13

-

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Miami
  7. Georgia
  8. Tennessee
  9. SMU
  10. Indiana
  11. Boise State
  12. Clemson
  13. Alabama
  14. Ole Miss
  15. South Carolina
  16. Arizona State
  17. Tulane
  18. Iowa State
  19. BYU
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Missouri
  22. UNLV
  23. Illinois
  24. Kansas State
  25. Colorado

What the College Football Playoff looks like today

Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions

First-Round Byes

No. 1 Oregon
Projected Big Ten champion

No. 2 Texas
Projected SEC champion

No. 3 Miami
Projected ACC champion

No. 4 Boise State
Projected Mountain West champion

First-Round Games

No. 12 Arizona State at
No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 4 Boise State

No. 9 Tennessee at
No. 8 Georgia
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon

No. 11 Indiana at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 Miami

No. 10 SMU at
No. 7 Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 2 Texas

First team out: Clemson

Second team out: Alabama

-

-

Published

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

