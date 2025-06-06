TNT, ESPN ink deal to air College Football Playoff games
It’s that time of year when we get news around the college football TV schedule, and this week we learned that TNT will air select College Football Playoff games once again this postseason.
TNT has agreed to a deal that will permit its network to sublicense one College Football Playoff semifinal game from 2026 to 2028, according to Yahoo Sports.
That comes after the network was pleased with the results from last postseason, when it aired Penn State’s victory over SMU and Texas’ win over Clemson in the first round of last year’s 12-team playoff debut.
The deal with TNT will increase the network’s share of College Football Playoff games to nearly half the postseason field.
In addition to airing two first-round games, the network will broadcast two quarterfinal games starting this year.
The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the College Football Playoff are comprised of traditional bowl games.
In addition to its CFP games, TNT will also air some other college football games, including several involving Big 12 teams.
That relationship begins by airing the Hawaii vs. Arizona game in Week 1 of the regular season and is expected to feature one game every week.
It makes good business sense for TNT to move into the college football market as its broadcasting rights with the NBA will end as the 2024-25 season concludes.
The NBA signed a new media deal with ESPN and ABC starting next season.
