College football today: Week 10 scores, Top 25 rankings, results
College football kicks off its Week 10 schedule with several notable games on tap. Here's how you can follow the most important action and keep up with the live scores across the country.
Here’s your look at the complete Week 10 college football schedule for today, and the updated live scores brought to you by Sports Illustrated.
College football games today: Week 10 schedule, scores for Saturday
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
LIVE: Week 10 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
Penn State at Ohio State
12 p.m. on Fox
This was supposed to be one of the games of the 2025 college football season, that is before Penn State’s entire program imploded and got James Franklin fired after falling to 3-4 with an 0-4 mark in Big Ten play. Consequently, the Buckeyes are massive favorites.
Score: Ohio State 38, Penn State 14
Vanderbilt at Texas
12 p.m. on ABC
Vandy is still on a tear, winning their seventh game in a season before November for the first time since 1915 and beating three AP ranked opponents for the first time ever. Now it goes on the road against a fourth to battle a struggling Longhorns squad.
Score: Texas 34, Vanderbilt 31
Miami at SMU
12 p.m. on ESPN
SMU sits ahead of the Hurricanes in the ACC standings coming into this weekend, but the Mustangs are double-digit underdogs against a Miami team hoping to avoid falling to .500 in conference play.
Score: SMU 26, Miami 20
West Virginia at Houston
12 p.m. on FS1
The return of Rich Rod is yet to materialize a win in Big 12 competition after five conference games, and now they visit a strong Houston team that is 7-1 and nearly two-touchdown favorites here.
Score: West Virginia 45, Houston 35
Louisville at Virginia Tech
3 p.m. on The CW
The Hokies improved to 2-2 in ACC play after beating Cal to stop a two-game losing skid, and are at home against a Louisville challenger that is just a 3-point loss to Virginia away from being undefeated, has a win over Miami, and is within striking distance of the title race.
Score: Louisville 28, Virginia Tech 16
Indiana at Maryland
3:30 p.m. on CBS
Maryland has dropped three-straight games, but by very close margins, just a field goal on average, and now faces an offensive behemoth in the Hoosiers, who lead college football in average margin of victory per game, at more than 25 points.
Score: Indiana 55, Maryland 10
Georgia vs. Florida
3:30 p.m. on ABC
Georgia has won the last four and seven of the last eight in the Cocktail Party, and this time the Gators find themselves in more coaching turmoil after sacking Billy Napier following a 3-4 start and ranking 104th in FBS in scoring 22 points per game.
Score: Georgia 24, Florida 20
Notre Dame at Boston College
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
The Golden Domers overcame a big hurdle by beating USC and is on a five-game win streak since starting 0-2, right back in the playoff picture, and is a major favorite against a 1-7 Eagles squad.
Score: Notre Dame 25, Boston College 10
Texas Tech at Kansas State
3:30 p.m. on Fox
Not much has gone right for the preseason Big 12 title contender Wildcats at 4-4 overall, but they won the last two games and surpassed 40 points in each. Now they face a tough Red Raider defense.
Score: Texas Tech 43, Kansas State 20
Virginia at Cal
3:45 p.m. on ESPN2
Virginia narrowly escaped disaster last week, but ultimately held off a lousy North Carolina team to win by 1 point, and now goes across the country against a Cal squad that has lost 3 of its last 5.
Score: Virginia 31, Cal 21
South Carolina at Ole Miss
7 p.m. on ESPN
Ole Miss is coming off a signature win by taking out ranked Oklahoma on the road to stay in position in a crowded SEC title race, but that loss to Georgia could end up hurting them in the end. For now, the Rebels are nearly two-TD favorites against a Gamecocks team that is 1-5 in conference play.
Score: Ole Miss 30, South Carolina 14
Purdue at Michigan
7 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Purdue is yet to win a game in Big Ten competition, while Michigan has rebounded from its two losses to stay in the mix in the Big Ten, powered by a strong ground attack posting 220 yards per game.
Score: Michigan 21, Purdue 16
Georgia Tech at NC State
7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
NC State has won just a single ACC game this season and dropped four of its last five decisions. Georgia Tech is undefeated and on a roll at the top of the league table, but has played some close games against seemingly-overmatched opponents, too.
Score: NC State 48, Georgia Tech 36
Oklahoma at Tennessee
7:30 p.m. on ABC
That loss to Ole Miss was badly-timed for the Sooners, who face arguably the toughest back half of any team in college football going forward. Their offense was nowhere to be found much of that game, but could find angles against a Tennessee defense that is not exactly the class of the SEC.
Score: Oklahoma 33, Tennessee 27
USC at Nebraska
7:30 p.m. on NBC
Lincoln Riley needs to prove he can get on the winning end of these close games in the Big Ten and matchups like this are a perfect opportunity. Nebraska is 3-2 in conference play, but vulnerable in those situation where the potent Trojans offense excels.
Score: USC 21, Nebraska 17
Cincinnati at Utah
10:15 p.m. on ESPN
Talk about an impactful game in the competitive Big 12. Primetime, under the lights, with College GameDay in town, Utah is under pressure at 3-2 in conference competition but averaging 48 points in its league victories. Cincinnati is second in the standings and needs to avoid slipping further behind current leader BYU.
Score: Utah 45, Cincinnati 14