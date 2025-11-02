College Football HQ

College football today: Week 10 scores, Top 25 rankings, results

Your look at the complete Week 10 college football schedule for today, with updated live scores provided by Sports Illustrated.

College football kicks off its Week 10 schedule with several notable games on tap. Here's how you can follow the most important action and keep up with the live scores across the country.

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

LIVE: Week 10 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated

Penn State at Ohio State

12 p.m. on Fox

This was supposed to be one of the games of the 2025 college football season, that is before Penn State’s entire program imploded and got James Franklin fired after falling to 3-4 with an 0-4 mark in Big Ten play. Consequently, the Buckeyes are massive favorites.

Score: Ohio State 38, Penn State 14

Vanderbilt at Texas

12 p.m. on ABC

Vandy is still on a tear, winning their seventh game in a season before November for the first time since 1915 and beating three AP ranked opponents for the first time ever. Now it goes on the road against a fourth to battle a struggling Longhorns squad.

Score: Texas 34, Vanderbilt 31

Miami at SMU

12 p.m. on ESPN

SMU sits ahead of the Hurricanes in the ACC standings coming into this weekend, but the Mustangs are double-digit underdogs against a Miami team hoping to avoid falling to .500 in conference play.

Score: SMU 26, Miami 20

West Virginia at Houston

12 p.m. on FS1

The return of Rich Rod is yet to materialize a win in Big 12 competition after five conference games, and now they visit a strong Houston team that is 7-1 and nearly two-touchdown favorites here.

Score: West Virginia 45, Houston 35

Louisville at Virginia Tech

3 p.m. on The CW

The Hokies improved to 2-2 in ACC play after beating Cal to stop a two-game losing skid, and are at home against a Louisville challenger that is just a 3-point loss to Virginia away from being undefeated, has a win over Miami, and is within striking distance of the title race.

Score: Louisville 28, Virginia Tech 16

Indiana at Maryland

3:30 p.m. on CBS

Maryland has dropped three-straight games, but by very close margins, just a field goal on average, and now faces an offensive behemoth in the Hoosiers, who lead college football in average margin of victory per game, at more than 25 points.

Score: Indiana 55, Maryland 10

Georgia vs. Florida

3:30 p.m. on ABC

Georgia has won the last four and seven of the last eight in the Cocktail Party, and this time the Gators find themselves in more coaching turmoil after sacking Billy Napier following a 3-4 start and ranking 104th in FBS in scoring 22 points per game.

Score: Georgia 24, Florida 20

Notre Dame at Boston College

3:30 p.m. on ESPN

The Golden Domers overcame a big hurdle by beating USC and is on a five-game win streak since starting 0-2, right back in the playoff picture, and is a major favorite against a 1-7 Eagles squad.

Score: Notre Dame 25, Boston College 10

Texas Tech at Kansas State

3:30 p.m. on Fox

Not much has gone right for the preseason Big 12 title contender Wildcats at 4-4 overall, but they won the last two games and surpassed 40 points in each. Now they face a tough Red Raider defense.

Score: Texas Tech 43, Kansas State 20

Virginia at Cal

3:45 p.m. on ESPN2

Virginia narrowly escaped disaster last week, but ultimately held off a lousy North Carolina team to win by 1 point, and now goes across the country against a Cal squad that has lost 3 of its last 5.

Score: Virginia 31, Cal 21

South Carolina at Ole Miss

7 p.m. on ESPN

Ole Miss is coming off a signature win by taking out ranked Oklahoma on the road to stay in position in a crowded SEC title race, but that loss to Georgia could end up hurting them in the end. For now, the Rebels are nearly two-TD favorites against a Gamecocks team that is 1-5 in conference play.

Score: Ole Miss 30, South Carolina 14

Purdue at Michigan

7 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Purdue is yet to win a game in Big Ten competition, while Michigan has rebounded from its two losses to stay in the mix in the Big Ten, powered by a strong ground attack posting 220 yards per game.

Score: Michigan 21, Purdue 16

Georgia Tech at NC State

7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

NC State has won just a single ACC game this season and dropped four of its last five decisions. Georgia Tech is undefeated and on a roll at the top of the league table, but has played some close games against seemingly-overmatched opponents, too.

Score: NC State 48, Georgia Tech 36

Oklahoma at Tennessee

7:30 p.m. on ABC

That loss to Ole Miss was badly-timed for the Sooners, who face arguably the toughest back half of any team in college football going forward. Their offense was nowhere to be found much of that game, but could find angles against a Tennessee defense that is not exactly the class of the SEC.

Score: Oklahoma 33, Tennessee 27

USC at Nebraska

7:30 p.m. on NBC

Lincoln Riley needs to prove he can get on the winning end of these close games in the Big Ten and matchups like this are a perfect opportunity. Nebraska is 3-2 in conference play, but vulnerable in those situation where the potent Trojans offense excels.

Score: USC 21, Nebraska 17

Cincinnati at Utah

10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Talk about an impactful game in the competitive Big 12. Primetime, under the lights, with College GameDay in town, Utah is under pressure at 3-2 in conference competition but averaging 48 points in its league victories. Cincinnati is second in the standings and needs to avoid slipping further behind current leader BYU.

Score: Utah 45, Cincinnati 14

