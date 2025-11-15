College football today: Week 12 schedule, live scores for Top 25 games

College Football HQ

What you need to know as college football kicks off the Week 12 schedule today.
College football kicks off its Week 12 schedule with several notable games on tap. Here's how you can follow the most important action and keep up with the live scores across the country.

All times Eastern

LIVE: Week 12 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated

Wisconsin at Indiana

12 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Wisconsin finally got a Big Ten win after knocking off Washington, but this offense doesn’t have the firepower to match up with the Hoosiers.

South Carolina at Texas A&M

12 p.m. on ESPN

Texas A&M remains undefeated and atop the SEC standings, looking to stay that way returning home against the Gamecocks.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

12 p.m. on ABC

Notre Dame has won seven-straight, but has no margin for error in the playoff with those two losses, and Pitt has won five in a row and on the make in the ACC.

Michigan at Northwestern

12 p.m. on Fox

Michigan hits the road against a Wildcats team that is 3-3 in Big Ten play as nearly two-touchdown favorites.

USF at Navy

12 p.m. on ESPN2

The two teams on top of the competitive American Conference, with USF in position to jump the Midshipmen and move closer to the College Football Playoff, too.

Arizona at Cincinnati

12 p.m. on FS1

Cincinnati is back after that ugly loss against Utah two weeks ago, going against an Arizona team that has scored 76 combined points during its two-game win streak.

Oklahoma at Alabama

3:30 p.m. on ABC

Oklahoma’s back is against the wall with two losses, but their defense could pose a real challenge for a streaking Alabama team that can’t run the ball.

UCF at Texas Tech

3:30 p.m. on Fox

Tech is on a roll after taking out BYU to move into pole position in the Big 12 standings, and is a big favorite against a UCF squad with one conference win in 2025.

NC State at Miami

3:30 p.m. on ESPN

NC State has one of college football’s worst scoring defenses this year, but Miami has been known to slip in these late-season tests against overmatched ACC opponents.

Georgia Tech at Boston College

3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Tech is coming off the loss to NC State, but theoretically shouldn’t be challenged by an Eagles team yet to win a conference game.

Iowa at USC

3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Southern Cal is a touchdown favorite at home with its potent downfield offense going against an Iowa defense that very nearly upset Oregon a week ago.

Virginia at Duke

3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

The oddsmakers like Duke in this one despite being unranked and coming off a loss to UConn, but Virginia also lost a week ago against Wake after losing quarterback Chandler Morris in that game, and he’s questionable for this one.

New Mexico State at Tennessee

4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

Cupcake Week for the Vols, who could use a win after dropping to 6-3 after a surprise loss to Oklahoma last time, but still clinging to a place in the CFP rankings.

Florida at Ole Miss

7 p.m. on ESPN

Rumors abound that Lane Kiffin will be on the Gators’ sideline this time next year, but right now his Rebels are on the verge of the playoff. As they were a year ago when Florida ruined those hopes in a late upset.

Utah at Baylor

7 p.m. on ESPN2

Utah is regularly going over 40 points in its Big 12 wins this season, and Baylor’s defense has allowed that many in 2 of its last 3 games.

UCLA at Ohio State

7:30 p.m. on NBC

A trap game for the undefeated Buckeyes? They’ll have to be on guard against a 3-6 Bruins team that already knocked off Penn State and ruined its season.

Texas at Georgia

7:30 p.m. on ABC

A rematch of the SEC Championship Game from last season, the Longhorns hit the road with Arch Manning at the helm and looking better but facing a tough Georgia defense.

TCU at BYU

10:15 p.m. on ESPN

BYU is no longer undefeated after an ugly loss to Texas Tech last time out, but they’re still second in the conference against a TCU that has split its last four games, among college football’s best passing offenses and one of its worst on the ground.

