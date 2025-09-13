College football today: Week 3 live scores, schedule for Saturday
College football kicks off its Week 3 schedule today with several notable games on tap. Here's how you can follow the most important action and keep up with the live scores across the country.
Here’s your look at the complete Week 3 college football schedule for today, and the updated live scores brought to you by Sports Illustrated.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oregon at Northwestern
Sat., Sept. 13 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Oregon -27.5
Oregon is coming off a 69-3 shellacking of Oklahoma State to stay perfect at 2-0 and goes on the road against a big underdog Wildcats team that just lost starting tailback Cam Porter for the season with an injury.
--
Clemson at Georgia Tech
Sat., Sept. 13 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Clemson -2.5
The line has been moving consistently in Georgia Tech’s favor since the open as bettors are concerned about Clemson’s offense, one of college football’s most promising coming into the season, but the presumptive ACC title faves are just 1-1 and in danger of falling under .500.
--
Oklahoma at Temple
Sat., Sept. 13 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Oklahoma -23.5
Coming off a signature win at home against Michigan in which Sooners quarterback John Mateer had 3 all-purpose touchdowns, OU gets another tune-up before facing the rest of one of the SEC’s more difficult schedules going forward.
--
Wisconsin at Alabama
Sat., Sept. 13 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -20.5
Alabama looks to have recovered from its loss at Florida State in the opener after pounding UL Monroe by 73 points, and it wants to put on another show against its Big Ten counterpart looking ahead to a tougher slate ahead.
--
Central Michigan at Michigan
Sat., Sept. 13 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Line: Michigan -28.5
Michigan is coming off the loss at Oklahoma looking to rebound, albeit without head coach Sherrone Moore, who will miss the first of two games with a suspension.
--
South Alabama at Auburn
Sat., Sept. 13 | 12:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Auburn -24.5
Auburn is 2-0 and scored 80 combined points in two games, including at Baylor in the opener, and getting good returns from quarterback Jackson Arnold so far.
--
Louisiana at Missouri
Sat., Sept. 13 | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Missouri -27.5
Coming off a signature win over rival Kansas, the Tigers have seen good play from new quarterback Beau Pribula and get the Cajuns ahead of the SEC opener against South Carolina next week, not playing a road game until Oct. 11.
--
Villanova at Penn State
Sat., Sept. 13 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: Penn State -48.5
Penn State is expectedly undefeated through two games, but could get a little more punch from its offense given all they brought back on that side of the ball.
--
Georgia at Tennessee
Sat., Sept. 13 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Georgia -3.5
One of the SEC’s great classic rivalry games, the Bulldogs have won eight straight over the Vols, who now have Joey Aguilar at the helm of what looks like a potent offense, while Georgia’s attack has been lackluster as Gunner Stockton finds his way.
--
Oregon State at Texas Tech
Sat., Sept. 13 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Texas Tech -23.5
Texas Tech is perfect through two games and scoring more than 60 points each time out, and the Beavers, while 0-2, have a dynamic quarterback in Maalik Murphy, who has more than 600 yards himself so far.
--
Iowa State at Arkansas State
Sat., Sept. 13 | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Iowa State -21.5
Iowa State is perfect and coming off a signature win over rival Iowa, as quarterback Rocco Becht has 6 touchdowns coming into this non-conference matchup.
--
UTEP at Texas
Sat., Sept. 13 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Line: Texas -40.5
Another tune-up for the Longhorns and another chance for everyone to overreact to Arch Manning, who definitely looked better last week.
--
USF at Miami
Sat., Sept. 13 | 4:30 p.m. | The CW
Line: Miami -17.5
Miami may be a big favorite at the sportsbooks, but USF is suddenly the team to watch in college football after emerging as the only one to beat two AP ranked opponents so far, and can make a case as the Group of Five’s favorite in the early playoff picture.
--
Ohio at Ohio State
Sat., Sept. 13 | 7 p.m. | Peacock
Line: Ohio State -29.5
Another non-conference matchup for the Buckeyes to practice their offense against, although this Bobcat team is the reigning MAC champion.
--
Western Michigan at Illinois
Sat., Sept. 13 | 7 p.m. | FS1
Line: Illinois -27.5
Illinois is coming off a statement victory on the road against Duke to keep itself in the Big Ten conversation, but can’t look past this MAC opponent with the conference opener at Indiana coming up next weekend.
--
Arkansas at Ole Miss
Sat., Sept. 13 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Ole Miss -6.5
The SEC opener for the Razorbacks, whose offense ranks among college football’s best in explosive plays and scoring, but faces an altogether more difficult task against the Rebels, who are already up a game in the conference.
--
Florida at LSU
Sat., Sept. 13 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: LSU -7.5
The heat is on Billy Napier after his Gators fumbled a two-point game against then-unranked USF at home last week. Now Florida is unranked and USF is ranked, and Napier’s squad lines up against a tough LSU defense in college football’s most ear-splitting venue.
--
Texas A&M at Notre Dame
Sat., Sept. 13 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Notre Dame -6.5
A rematch of last season’s opener, and the first step for the Irish in what became a CFP runner-up campaign, but now they return home already in danger of falling to 0-2 against an Aggies team that will put a potent offense on the field.
--
Vanderbilt at South Carolina
Sat., Sept. 13 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: South Carolina -3.5
The SEC opener for a pair of 2-0 teams, with the Gamecocks getting a decisive home-field advantage, but needing to get more from their offense.
--
Utah at Wyoming
Sat., Sept. 13 | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Utah -23.5
Utah has looked very impressive with Devon Dampier at quarterback and Jason Beck calling plays, both having come over from New Mexico together this offseason, pounding UCLA and Cal Poly by a combined 106-19.
--