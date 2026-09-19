College Football Today: Week 3 Scores, Top 25 Games to Watch Now

Week 3 of the 2026 college football season gets underway with a full slate of Saturday action that will once again have a direct impact on the national rankings and potentially what the playoff bracket eventually looks like come championship time.

Coming off a weekend where revenge was the theme in Austin, it could be on the menu again in Oxford, as the Rebels welcome an old friend in Lane Kiffin. Here’s how you can watch everything unfold today.

College football Games Today: Week 3 Schedule, Scores for Saturday

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Week 3 Early College Football Schedule

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some cupcakes for breakfast in the early Week 3 college football action as Ohio State returns from its 1-point loss at Texas to exact revenge on Kent State, and Penn State takes on Buffalo at Happy Valley, but Georgia gets something more of a test in the SEC opener against the Razorbacks.

2 Georgia at Arkansas

Sat., Sept. 19 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Line: Georgia -24.5, 54.5

Kent State at 6 Ohio State

Sat., Sept. 19 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Line: Ohio State -52.5, 58.5

Buffalo at 14 Penn State

Sat., Sept. 19 | 12 p.m. | BTN

Line: Penn State -38.5, 47.5

Afternoon College Football Games

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Alabama returns home after a dominant win against Kentucky to tangle with a Florida State team that beat them a year ago but is still far from a solved riddle as Mike Norvell continues to coach for his job, while SMU hits the road against Louisville in the only game between ranked teams in the afternoon.

Kentucky at 9 Texas A&M

Sat., Sept. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Texas A&M -16.5, 49.5

Florida State at 10 Alabama

Sat., Sept. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Alabama -20.5, 49.5

12 USC at Rutgers

Sat., Sept. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: USC -24.5, 58.5

16 SMU at 23 Louisville

Sat., Sept. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Louisville -1.5, 59.5

Utah State at 17 Utah

Sat., Sept. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: Utah -28.5, 56.5

UTEP at 19 Michigan

Sat., Sept. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN

Line: Michigan -35.5, 48.5

Western Kentucky at 4 Indiana

Sat., Sept. 19 | 4 p.m. | Peacock

Line: Indiana -44.5, 60.5

Northern Iowa at 18 Iowa

Sat., Sept. 19 | 4 p.m. | FS1

Line: Iowa -41.5, 48.5

Primetime College Football Games

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Lane Kiffin returns to Oxford in the game of the week. After leaving Ole Miss on the cusp of its first playoff for LSU, the coach returns to Oxford and into the teeth of a very unwelcoming committee as his Tigers take on the Rebels, who have had this game circled for about nine months.

Troy at 20 Missouri

Sat., Sept. 19 | 7 p.m. | SECN+

Line: Missouri -27.5, 49.5

Michigan State at 3 Notre Dame

Sat., Sept. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Line: Notre Dame -29.5, 52.5

7 LSU at 8 Ole Miss

Sat., Sept. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: LSU -3, 58.5

11 BYU at Colorado State

Sat., Sept. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: BYU -17.5, 52.5

New Mexico at 24 Oklahoma

Sat., Sept. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Oklahoma -22.5, 47.5

West Virginia at 25 Virginia

Sat., Sept. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Line: Virginia -10, 53.5

Kennesaw State at 15 Tennessee

Sat., Sept. 19 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN

Line: Tennessee -35.5, 60.5

UTSA at 1 Texas

Sat., Sept. 19 | 8 p.m. | SECN+

Line: Texas -29.5, 58.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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