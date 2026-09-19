College Football Today: Week 3 Scores, Top 25 Games to Watch Now
Week 3 of the 2026 college football season gets underway with a full slate of Saturday action that will once again have a direct impact on the national rankings and potentially what the playoff bracket eventually looks like come championship time.
Coming off a weekend where revenge was the theme in Austin, it could be on the menu again in Oxford, as the Rebels welcome an old friend in Lane Kiffin. Here’s how you can watch everything unfold today.
College football Games Today: Week 3 Schedule, Scores for Saturday
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
LIVE: Week 3 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
Week 3 Early College Football Schedule
Some cupcakes for breakfast in the early Week 3 college football action as Ohio State returns from its 1-point loss at Texas to exact revenge on Kent State, and Penn State takes on Buffalo at Happy Valley, but Georgia gets something more of a test in the SEC opener against the Razorbacks.
2 Georgia at Arkansas
Sat., Sept. 19 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Georgia -24.5, 54.5
Kent State at 6 Ohio State
Sat., Sept. 19 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Ohio State -52.5, 58.5
Buffalo at 14 Penn State
Sat., Sept. 19 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Line: Penn State -38.5, 47.5
Afternoon College Football Games
Alabama returns home after a dominant win against Kentucky to tangle with a Florida State team that beat them a year ago but is still far from a solved riddle as Mike Norvell continues to coach for his job, while SMU hits the road against Louisville in the only game between ranked teams in the afternoon.
Kentucky at 9 Texas A&M
Sat., Sept. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -16.5, 49.5
Florida State at 10 Alabama
Sat., Sept. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -20.5, 49.5
12 USC at Rutgers
Sat., Sept. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: USC -24.5, 58.5
16 SMU at 23 Louisville
Sat., Sept. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Louisville -1.5, 59.5
Utah State at 17 Utah
Sat., Sept. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Utah -28.5, 56.5
UTEP at 19 Michigan
Sat., Sept. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Michigan -35.5, 48.5
Western Kentucky at 4 Indiana
Sat., Sept. 19 | 4 p.m. | Peacock
Line: Indiana -44.5, 60.5
Northern Iowa at 18 Iowa
Sat., Sept. 19 | 4 p.m. | FS1
Line: Iowa -41.5, 48.5
Primetime College Football Games
Lane Kiffin returns to Oxford in the game of the week. After leaving Ole Miss on the cusp of its first playoff for LSU, the coach returns to Oxford and into the teeth of a very unwelcoming committee as his Tigers take on the Rebels, who have had this game circled for about nine months.
Troy at 20 Missouri
Sat., Sept. 19 | 7 p.m. | SECN+
Line: Missouri -27.5, 49.5
Michigan State at 3 Notre Dame
Sat., Sept. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Notre Dame -29.5, 52.5
7 LSU at 8 Ole Miss
Sat., Sept. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: LSU -3, 58.5
11 BYU at Colorado State
Sat., Sept. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: BYU -17.5, 52.5
New Mexico at 24 Oklahoma
Sat., Sept. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Oklahoma -22.5, 47.5
West Virginia at 25 Virginia
Sat., Sept. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Virginia -10, 53.5
Kennesaw State at 15 Tennessee
Sat., Sept. 19 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Tennessee -35.5, 60.5
UTSA at 1 Texas
Sat., Sept. 19 | 8 p.m. | SECN+
Line: Texas -29.5, 58.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.