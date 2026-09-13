AP Top 25 Poll Prediction: Projecting the New College Football Rankings for Week 3

The one thing we do know? There will be a new No. 1 team in college football . The question facing AP top 25 voters will be who.

Coming into this week, it was Ohio State. But that will change after the Big Ten championship favorite lost a 20-point lead in the second half of Saturday’s marquee game, leaving pollsters with a dilemma of how to re-sort the top of the rankings.

Projecting the AP Top 25 College Football Rankings for Week 3

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Dropping out: No. 16 Washington

25. Oklahoma. It’s possible the AP voters dump the Sooners entirely after their offense stalled in a loss at Michigan, which they dropped out of the poll after a win last week, so why not drop a loser? If so, Boise State would be the likely beneficiary after sitting in the No. 26 position last week.

24. Virginia. Beau Pribula had another good showing in an expected romp against Norfolk State.

23. Louisville. Lincoln Keinholz had over 300 yards passing to smash Villanova.

22. Houston. The Cougars routed Southern by a 77-6 count heading into a huge test at Texas Tech.

21. Iowa. Another low-scoring Cy-Hawk game, with the Hawkeyes kicking two fourth quarter field goals to edge the Cyclones by 3.

20. Oregon. After last week’s scary-close win against Boise State, the Ducks lost outright their second time out. This is a very solid roster, but for some reason it’s not playing like one after getting upset by an Oklahoma State team that lost to Tulsa before.

Welcome back, Michigan

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19. Missouri. Eli Drinkwitz said he wanted to embarrass Kansas, and his Tigers did separate at the end to stay undefeated.

18. Utah. Devon Dampier hit 2 touchdowns and had 442 total yards in a 43-10 win over Arkansas

17. Michigan. AP pollsters may have overreacted to the Wolverines’ first game by dropping them out, and they should course correct after their signature upset against Oklahoma.

16. Tennessee. Faizon Brandon had under 200 passing yards, but the Vols were solid on the ground to get past Georgia Tech by 3 scores.

15. SMU. The Mustangs romped in a 56-10 result against UC Davis heading into a serious ACC test against Louisville.

14. Penn State. A slow start at Temple, but the Nittany Lions put some distance between them later.

13. BYU. The Cougars’ defense did enough to avoid an upset against a very good Arizona challenger in an important litmus test in Big 12 play.

Moving day in the Top Dozen

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12. Texas Tech. A trip to Oregon State put a little scare in the Big 12 champs, but they did their job with two fourth quarter TDs.

11. USC. Jayden Maiava passed for 5 touchdowns and the Trojans went over 200 yards rushing to dominate Louisiana, but the defense still let a few plays go the other way.

10. Alabama. It was close early at Kentucky, but the Crimson Tide recovered behind Keelon Russell’s athleticism and a strong defensive showing.

9. Texas A&M. Two pick-sixes helped the Aggies finally get away from Arizona State.

8. Ole Miss. The Rebels did their part against Charlotte before welcoming Lane Kiffin to Oxford in the must-watch game of Week 3.

7. LSU. Maybe it was a hangover from destroying Clemson last week, but the Tigers started slow against Louisiana Tech before completing a 45-14 victory.

6. Ohio State. The Buckeyes looked like the No. 1 team for the first three quarters against Texas. The other quarter? Not so much. Caliber of opponent, a close result, and being on the road should help OSU from falling too far, but fall they will.

Yes, we'll see a new No. 1 team

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5. Miami. No trouble for the Hurricanes as they pounded Florida A&M by a 77-7 count and allowed 107 total yards.

4. Indiana. Josh Hoover had 6 completions and 4 touchdowns to crush Howard while the Hoosier ground game and defense look improved from the season opener.

3. Notre Dame. CJ Carr scored 3 times and the Irish smoked Rice in a 52-0 decision.

2. Georgia. Kirby Smart wasn’t pleased that Western Kentucky scored 20 points, but the Bulldogs had 70 of their own in another rout going into the SEC opener at Arkansas.

1. Texas. Arch Manning did it, leading a 21-0 fourth quarter run to take down the Buckeyes, avenging last season’s opener and taking the top spot for themselves.